World's Most-Visited Museum, Louvre In France's Paris, Closed After Robbery: All You Need To Know

World's Most-Visited Museum, Louvre In France's Paris, Closed After Robbery: All You Need To Know

The Louvre is home to some of the world’s most famous artworks, including the Mona Lisa and the Venus de Milo. Millions of visitors come here every year, and security has always been considered strict.

Representational image (Pixabay)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 19, 2025 15:11:01 IST

World’s Most-Visited Museum, Louvre In France’s Paris, Closed After Robbery: All You Need To Know

A robbery has taken place at the Louvre Museum in Paris, leading to the immediate closure of the world-famous museum on Sunday. French Culture Minister Rachida Dati confirmed the incident on social media, saying there were no injuries. She added, “I am on site alongside the museum teams and the police. Investigations under way.”

So far, details about what was stolen have not been revealed. Authorities have cordoned off the area, and forensic experts are working inside the historic building to gather evidence.

The Louvre is home to some of the world’s most famous artworks, including the Mona Lisa and the Venus de Milo. Millions of visitors come here every year, and security has always been considered strict, which raises questions about how the robbery happened.

Police and museum officials are now investigating potential security lapses and trying to identify the suspects. No arrests have been reported yet.

The museum’s closure comes as a shock to both locals and tourists. Officials are expected to provide updates as the investigation continues.

This incident marks a rare breach at the Louvre, which has long been regarded as one of the safest museums in the world. Authorities have urged the public to stay away from the area while work inside the museum continues.

First published on: Oct 19, 2025 3:11 PM IST
World’s Most-Visited Museum, Louvre In France’s Paris, Closed After Robbery: All You Need To Know

