WTA roundup: Linda Noskova stages Tokyo comeback

Sixth-seeded Czech Linda Noskova moved into the Toray Pan Pacific Open quarterfinals with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 comeback against McCartney Kessler on Wednesday in Tokyo. Noskova struck 10 aces and saved six of nine break points to set up a meeting with Russian Anna Kalinskaya, who outlasted seventh-seeded compatriot Diania Schnaider 7-6 (4), 2-6, 7-6 (5). In other second-round action at the WTA 500 tournament, No. 8 seed Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic beat Australia's Maya Joint 6-3, 7-5 and ninth- seeded Canadian Victoria Mboko ousted Germany's Eva Lys 6-1, 6-1 in just 55 minutes. Guangzhou Open Qualifier Claire Liu rallied for a 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 win against fourth-seeded Alexandra Eala of the Philippines in the first round in Guangzhou, China. Liu trailed 4-2 in the second set and 4-3 in the third set before completing her comeback in two hours, 28 minutes. Liu finished with seven aces and broke Eala's serve six times in 11 chances. No. 5 seed Alycia Parks also made an early exit, falling 7-5, 7-5 to Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic. Caty McNally moved into the second round with a 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 win against Slovenia's Kaja Juvan, Katie Volynets overcame Katarzyna Kawa of Poland 4-6, 6-2, 6-2, and China's Shuai Zhang defeated Russia's Anastasia Zakharova 6-4, 6-1. –Field Level Media

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)