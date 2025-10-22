LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news china lottery latest india news nyc mayor donald trump american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System business news china lottery latest india news nyc mayor donald trump american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System business news china lottery latest india news nyc mayor donald trump american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System business news china lottery latest india news nyc mayor donald trump american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news china lottery latest india news nyc mayor donald trump american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System business news china lottery latest india news nyc mayor donald trump american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System business news china lottery latest india news nyc mayor donald trump american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System business news china lottery latest india news nyc mayor donald trump american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System
LIVE TV
Home > World > WTA roundup: Linda Noskova stages Tokyo comeback

WTA roundup: Linda Noskova stages Tokyo comeback

WTA roundup: Linda Noskova stages Tokyo comeback
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 22, 2025 20:15:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WTA roundup: Linda Noskova stages Tokyo comeback

Sixth-seeded Czech Linda Noskova moved into the Toray Pan Pacific Open quarterfinals with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 comeback against McCartney Kessler on Wednesday in Tokyo. Noskova struck 10 aces and saved six of nine break points to set up a meeting with Russian Anna Kalinskaya, who outlasted seventh-seeded compatriot Diania Schnaider 7-6 (4), 2-6, 7-6 (5). In other second-round action at the WTA 500 tournament, No. 8 seed Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic beat Australia's Maya Joint 6-3, 7-5 and ninth- seeded Canadian Victoria Mboko ousted Germany's Eva Lys 6-1, 6-1 in just 55 minutes. Guangzhou Open Qualifier Claire Liu rallied for a 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 win against fourth-seeded Alexandra Eala of the Philippines in the first round in Guangzhou, China. Liu trailed 4-2 in the second set and 4-3 in the third set before completing her comeback in two hours, 28 minutes. Liu finished with seven aces and broke Eala's serve six times in 11 chances. No. 5 seed Alycia Parks also made an early exit, falling 7-5, 7-5 to Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic. Caty McNally moved into the second round with a 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 win against Slovenia's Kaja Juvan, Katie Volynets overcame Katarzyna Kawa of Poland 4-6, 6-2, 6-2, and China's Shuai Zhang defeated Russia's Anastasia Zakharova 6-4, 6-1. –Field Level Media

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 8:15 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

UPDATE 1-Argentina's foreign minister resigns, local media reports

BRIEF-Sentia Says Contract Award For Hent Cancelled

UPDATE 2-TI shares slide as bleak outlook signals prolonged chip market slump

BRIEF-Bank Of Sharjah Q3 Profit 166.5 Million Dirhams

BRIEF-Peregrine Energy Solutions Secures $130 Million in New Capital to Advance U.S. Battery Storage Portfolio

LATEST NEWS

Late Kim strike sees Gangwon down Kobe in Asian Champions League

‘Marathi Kyun Nahi Seekha?’: Man Dressed As Shivaji Argues With Hindi-Speaking Security Guards At Vasai Fort For Not Learning Marathi- Watch!

WTA roundup: Linda Noskova stages Tokyo comeback

Ford recalls 1.4 million US vehicles over faulty rear-view cameras

Netflix slumps, as investors start to question its lofty valuation

Rules-based trading system at risk of derailment, says UN chief

Throwback: When Gautam Gambhir Blamed Sarfaraz Khan For Leaking Dressing Room Info

Analysis-Novo's board bust-up to sharpen drugmaker's focus on US consumers

Kakinada DSP Promises Swift Arrest in Tuni Minor Girl Sexual Assault Case, Warns Against Political Linking and Circulation of Victim’s Videos

UK regulator sues crypto exchange HTX over unlawful promotions

WTA roundup: Linda Noskova stages Tokyo comeback

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WTA roundup: Linda Noskova stages Tokyo comeback

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WTA roundup: Linda Noskova stages Tokyo comeback
WTA roundup: Linda Noskova stages Tokyo comeback
WTA roundup: Linda Noskova stages Tokyo comeback
WTA roundup: Linda Noskova stages Tokyo comeback
QUICK LINKS