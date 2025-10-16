LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DownDetector Diwali Gift DSP Dr Ashish Sharma donald trump DownDetector Diwali Gift DSP Dr Ashish Sharma donald trump DownDetector Diwali Gift DSP Dr Ashish Sharma donald trump DownDetector Diwali Gift DSP Dr Ashish Sharma
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DownDetector Diwali Gift DSP Dr Ashish Sharma donald trump DownDetector Diwali Gift DSP Dr Ashish Sharma donald trump DownDetector Diwali Gift DSP Dr Ashish Sharma donald trump DownDetector Diwali Gift DSP Dr Ashish Sharma
LIVE TV
Home > World > YouTube Down: Major Outage Hits YouTube, Music & TV Services, Thousands Report Streaming Issues

YouTube Down: Major Outage Hits YouTube, Music & TV Services, Thousands Report Streaming Issues

YouTube faced a widespread outage on Wednesday afternoon, impacting YouTube, YouTube Music, and YouTube TV. Thousands of users across major U.S. cities reported streaming disruptions, with 54% of issues related to video and music playback. The company has yet to issue an official statement on the cause.

YouTube outage hits major U.S. cities, affecting YouTube, Music, and TV services. Thousands report streaming issues; no official response yet. Photo: X.
YouTube outage hits major U.S. cities, affecting YouTube, Music, and TV services. Thousands report streaming issues; no official response yet. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 16, 2025 07:39:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

YouTube Down: Major Outage Hits YouTube, Music & TV Services, Thousands Report Streaming Issues

Is YouTube down? The question is trending on popular search engines and social media platforms, such as X. While users reported being unable to play the popular streaming service, outage tracker DownDetector reported thousands of problems.  The outage on Wednesday afternoon affected multiple services, including YouTube, YouTube Music, and YouTube TV.

Thousands of users reported outages on YouTube Music and YouTube TV, the company’s live television streaming service. DownDetector’s data further showed that 54% of the issues were related to video and music streaming.

YouTube Yet to Comment Officially

As of now, YouTube has not issued any official statement regarding the cause of the outage. However, the platform’s support team has been actively responding to frustrated users on X (formerly Twitter).

In response to one user complaining about the issue, Team YouTube, the official support account, acknowledged the outage but did not provide any explanation for what might have caused it.

Major US Cities Among Worst Hit With YouTube Outage

The outage has largely impacted users across major U.S. cities. Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Chicago, New York, Washington, and Detroit were among the most affected areas, according to DownDetector.

While some users online have speculated that the disruption could be the result of a DDOS attack, YouTube has not confirmed any such claims or shared details about the underlying issue.

Also Read: Donald Trump Makes Big Claim, Says ‘India Will STOP Buying Oil From Russia’, Watch

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 7:39 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: DownDetectorhome-hero-pos-3tech newsWorld newsYouTubeyoutube down

RELATED News

RUBBER-Japan futures little changed as China auto demand offsets stronger yen

Donald Trump Confuses India With Iran, Claims He Averted Nuclear War, Sparks Discussion About His Cognitive Ability As Video Goes Viral

NHL Standings

BRIEF-Toubani Resources Says Kobada Gold Project Receives Environmental And Social Impact Assessment Approval

UPDATE 1-Australia unemployment rate hits 4-year high, rate cut back in play

LATEST NEWS

Ohtani in a good spot despite struggles at the plate, says LA Dodgers manager Roberts

South Korean presidential policy chief says 'optimistic' about US tariff talks

Sinner and Fritz advance to the semis of the Six Kings Slam

Breach of US-based cybersecurity provider F5 blamed on China, Bloomberg News reports

Breach of US-based cybersecurity provider F5 blamed on China, Bloomberg News reports

YouTube Down: Major Outage Hits YouTube, Music & TV Services, Thousands Report Streaming Issues

Australia unemployment rate hits 4-year high, rate cut back in play

YouTube resolves issue that briefly impacted video streaming globally

Exclusive-Anthropic aims to nearly triple annualized revenue in 2026, sources say

UPDATE 1-Australia unemployment rate hits 4-year high, rate cut back in play

YouTube Down: Major Outage Hits YouTube, Music & TV Services, Thousands Report Streaming Issues

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

YouTube Down: Major Outage Hits YouTube, Music & TV Services, Thousands Report Streaming Issues

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

YouTube Down: Major Outage Hits YouTube, Music & TV Services, Thousands Report Streaming Issues
YouTube Down: Major Outage Hits YouTube, Music & TV Services, Thousands Report Streaming Issues
YouTube Down: Major Outage Hits YouTube, Music & TV Services, Thousands Report Streaming Issues
YouTube Down: Major Outage Hits YouTube, Music & TV Services, Thousands Report Streaming Issues
QUICK LINKS