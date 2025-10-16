YouTube Down: Major Outage Hits YouTube, Music & TV Services, Thousands Report Streaming Issues

Is YouTube down? The question is trending on popular search engines and social media platforms, such as X. While users reported being unable to play the popular streaming service, outage tracker DownDetector reported thousands of problems. The outage on Wednesday afternoon affected multiple services, including YouTube, YouTube Music, and YouTube TV.

Thousands of users reported outages on YouTube Music and YouTube TV, the company’s live television streaming service. DownDetector’s data further showed that 54% of the issues were related to video and music streaming.

YouTube, YouTube Music, and YouTube TV are currently experiencing major outages worldwide, with videos unable to load or play for millions of users, according to Downdetector. pic.twitter.com/XnPnIAU6nO — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 16, 2025

YouTube Yet to Comment Officially

As of now, YouTube has not issued any official statement regarding the cause of the outage. However, the platform’s support team has been actively responding to frustrated users on X (formerly Twitter).

Over 200k outage reports like god DAMN #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/tQuCAObIRo — FB3 Network 🏳️‍🌈👻 (@FB3Network) October 15, 2025

In response to one user complaining about the issue, Team YouTube, the official support account, acknowledged the outage but did not provide any explanation for what might have caused it.

Everyone rushing to Twitter to see if YouTube is down pic.twitter.com/VMzabQeAOk — CodexCT ➐ (@CodexCT) October 15, 2025

Major US Cities Among Worst Hit With YouTube Outage

The outage has largely impacted users across major U.S. cities. Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Chicago, New York, Washington, and Detroit were among the most affected areas, according to DownDetector.

While some users online have speculated that the disruption could be the result of a DDOS attack, YouTube has not confirmed any such claims or shared details about the underlying issue.

