Zelenskyy’s BIG Update On Ukraine War: Peace Plan Could Be Presented To Russia Soon, US Officials Say 90% Of Issues Resolved

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has revealed that a peace plan to end Russia’s war in Ukraine could be finalized within days. U.S. officials say that “90%” of the major issues between Russia and Ukraine have already been resolved, signaling a potential breakthrough in long-stalled negotiations.

Peace Proposals Near Completion

Zelenskyy said that proposals negotiated with U.S. officials could be finalized “today or tomorrow,” after which American envoys are expected to present them to Moscow. He emphasized that five key documents, including legally binding security guarantees approved by the U.S. Congress, are part of the framework. These guarantees are said to mirror NATO’s Article 5.

Despite progress, Zelenskyy noted that ongoing consultations with Russia will follow before any high-level meetings can take place.

U.S. Officials Confirm 90% of Issues Resolved

After two days of talks in Berlin, U.S. officials said they had resolved “90%” of difficult issues with Ukraine. However, the Russian side has not yet been part of these talks, leaving uncertainty about whether Moscow will accept the proposed deal.

U.S. representatives confirmed that no American troops will be deployed to Ukraine, but a “coalition of the willing” from Europe could assist Ukraine in rebuilding its forces, securing the skies, and maintaining safer seas.

Territorial Disputes Remain a Key Sticking Point

The biggest hurdle in the peace plan remains the issue of land. U.S. negotiators, led by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, proposed a compromise where Ukraine would withdraw from parts of the Donbas region without Russian military advancement. These areas could become “free economic zones.”

Russia has suggested using police or national guard forces instead of the military, implying continued control over the disputed territories. Zelenskyy said no consensus has been reached yet.

Ukraine and U.S. Draft “Refined Peace Framework”

Following talks in Geneva, Washington and Kyiv announced a “refined peace framework” designed to bridge gaps in the U.S. proposal previously criticized by Kyiv and European allies as a Kremlin wish list. Zelenskyy’s delegation returned from Switzerland to report progress, while U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at potential breakthroughs.

Zelenskyy Seeks Compromises Without Weakening Ukraine

Speaking via video link from a meeting in Sweden, Zelenskyy emphasized Ukraine’s goal of finding compromises that strengthen, not weaken, the country. He also stressed that Russia must bear the cost of the war and that using frozen Russian assets will be crucial for Ukraine’s reconstruction.

Kremlin Response and Next Steps

So far, the Kremlin says it has not seen details of the U.S.-Ukraine proposals. Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov reiterated that Moscow would not allow NATO troops in Ukraine “under any circumstances.”

European officials privately note that the current talks are as much about maintaining U.S. support for Ukraine as achieving a lasting peace deal with Moscow.

ALSO READ: What Is Trump Derangement Syndrome, And Is It A Genuine Mental Illness? Everything Explained As POTUS Takes A Dig At Late Rob Reiner