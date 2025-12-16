LIVE TV
Home > World > 'Zero Tolerance To Terrorism': EAM Jaishankar's BOLD Statement As He Condoles Sydney Terror Attack, Supports Gaza Peace Plan

‘Zero Tolerance To Terrorism’: EAM Jaishankar’s BOLD Statement As He Condoles Sydney Terror Attack, Supports Gaza Peace Plan

EAM S Jaishankar condemned the Sydney Hanukkah terror attack, reiterating that India and Israel follow a zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. During his Israel visit, he expressed solidarity, backed the Gaza peace plan, and stressed stronger strategic ties.

S Jaishankar condemned the terror attack during Hanukkah festivities at Sydney’s Bondi Beach. (Photo: x/@DrSJaishankar)
S Jaishankar condemned the terror attack during Hanukkah festivities at Sydney’s Bondi Beach. (Photo: x/@DrSJaishankar)

Published: December 16, 2025 19:59:35 IST

‘Zero Tolerance To Terrorism’: EAM Jaishankar’s BOLD Statement As He Condoles Sydney Terror Attack, Supports Gaza Peace Plan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar condemned the terror attack during Hanukkah festivities at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, and reiterated, “India and Israel’s policy of zero tolerance to terrorism remains firm.” In his condolence message to Israel over the deaths caused by the terror attack, Jaishankar made it clear that New Delhi stands with Israel against terrorism in any form.

‘We Condemn It in the Strongest Terms’: Jaishankar on Sydney Attack

Jaishankar was speaking to the media along with the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Israel, Gideon Sa’ar, about the attack during Jewish festival celebrations in which over 15 persons lost their lives and over 40 others were injured.

“Let me start by saying that our deepest condolences are to the families that lost members because of the terror attack,” Jaishankar said. “We strongly condemn the terror attack.”

He also thanked the Israeli government for its support to India in its war against terrorism.

India and Israel Have Zero Tolerance Towards Terrorism

Reiterating the consistent stance of India,Jaishankar emphasized that both India and Israel have a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism.



“Where India and Israel are concerned, we are both nations that adopt a zero tolerance policy on terrorism. We value your support in our struggle against terrorism in all its forms and expressions,” he said.

Emphasis Upon Strategic Partnership During Israel Visit

“Enhancing our bilateral relationship shall be one of the main features of our discussions,” said S. Jaishankar, who arrived on a two-day visit in Israel.

“Today we will discuss our strategic partnership,” he said, mentioning cooperation in defense, technology, trade, and agriculture.

“And he also emphasized the need for a close evaluation of developments in the region,” he said, adding that regional security and stability would be one of the main features during the talks.

India Supports Gaza Peace Plan

Reiterating the position taken by New Delhi on the conflict in Gaza, the External Affairs Minister has reiterated that India is in support of the Gaza peace plan.

High-Level Engagements Indicate Strengthening India-Israel Relations

Jaishankar’s visit is also in the backdrop of preparations for the possible visit to India from the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu and the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, had a phone conversation, where the Israeli Prime Minister stated that they will meet “very soon”.

The visit also takes place amidst heightened exchange of visits among ministers, including the tourism, economy, agriculture, and finance ministers of Israel who have visited India, as the two countries advance towards the signing of a Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

India-Israel Trade and Investment Momentum Grows

A Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) between India and Israel has been signed in September, and the Terms of Reference on the proposed FTA has been signed last month. Jaishankar flew in from Abu Dhabi, where he had attended the Sir Bani Yas Forum, thus evidencing the active diplomacy that India is engaging in in the region.

First published on: Dec 16, 2025 7:59 PM IST
QUICK LINKS