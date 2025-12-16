LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Australia mass shooting stabbed IPL 2026 Auction Bengaluru news ahaan shetty Cameron Green goa nightclub ECI Australia mass shooting stabbed IPL 2026 Auction Bengaluru news ahaan shetty Cameron Green goa nightclub ECI Australia mass shooting stabbed IPL 2026 Auction Bengaluru news ahaan shetty Cameron Green goa nightclub ECI Australia mass shooting stabbed IPL 2026 Auction Bengaluru news ahaan shetty Cameron Green goa nightclub ECI
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Australia mass shooting stabbed IPL 2026 Auction Bengaluru news ahaan shetty Cameron Green goa nightclub ECI Australia mass shooting stabbed IPL 2026 Auction Bengaluru news ahaan shetty Cameron Green goa nightclub ECI Australia mass shooting stabbed IPL 2026 Auction Bengaluru news ahaan shetty Cameron Green goa nightclub ECI Australia mass shooting stabbed IPL 2026 Auction Bengaluru news ahaan shetty Cameron Green goa nightclub ECI
LIVE TV
Home > World > Bondi Mass Shooting: What Police Revealed About Hyderabad-Origin Gunman Sajid Akram’s Family Ties

Bondi Mass Shooting: What Police Revealed About Hyderabad-Origin Gunman Sajid Akram’s Family Ties

Indian police said Bondi Beach shooter Sajid Akram was originally from Hyderabad and had limited contact with his family in India. Authorities found no adverse record or local links to his radicalisation, which is believed to have occurred abroad.

Sajid Akram, was originally from the southern Indian city of Hyderabad. (Photo: X)
Sajid Akram, was originally from the southern Indian city of Hyderabad. (Photo: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 16, 2025 18:20:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bondi Mass Shooting: What Police Revealed About Hyderabad-Origin Gunman Sajid Akram’s Family Ties

On Tuesday, Indian police said that one of the gunmen in the Bondi Beach shooting incident in Australia, Sajid Akram, was originally from the southern Indian city of Hyderabad but had limited contact with his family in India.

The attack on Sunday marked Australia’s worst mass shooting in nearly 30 years and is being investigated as an act of terrorism targeting the Jewish community.

The death toll stands at 16, including 50-year-old Sajid Akram, who was shot dead by police. His 24-year-old son and alleged accomplice, identified by local media as Naveed Akram, remains in critical condition in hospital after also being shot.

“The family members have expressed no knowledge of his radical mindset or activities, nor of the circumstances that led to his radicalisation,” Telangana state police said in a statement.

Hyderabad is the capital of Telangana state.

Australian police said both men had travelled to the Philippines last month, the father on an Indian passport and the son was on an Australian one.

The purpose of the trip is under investigation, officials said, adding it was not conclusive they were linked to any terrorist group or whether they received training in that country.

Telangana police said the factors that led to the radicalisation of the two gunmen “appear to have no connection with India or any local influence in Telangana”.

In its statement on Tuesday, Telangana police said Sajid Akram visited India on six occasions, mainly for family-related reasons, since he migrated to Australia in 1998.

There was no “adverse record” on him before he left India, the statement added.

(With Reuters Inputs)

ALSO READ: Did the Bondi Beach Attacker Use an Indian Passport To Travel To An ‘Islamist Militant’ Active Area In Philippines?

First published on: Dec 16, 2025 6:20 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Australia mass shootingBondi Beach shootinghome-hero-pos-3Hyderabad gunmanSajid Akram

RELATED News

Did the Bondi Beach Attacker Use an Indian Passport To Travel To An ‘Islamist Militant’ Active Area In Philippines?

Zelenskyy’s BIG Update On Ukraine War: Peace Plan Could Be Presented To Russia Soon, US Officials Say 90% Of Issues Resolved

What Is Trump Derangement Syndrome, And Is It A Genuine Mental Illness? Everything Explained As POTUS Takes A Dig At Late Rob Reiner

30 Years In America, So Close To Green Card – Why Was 60-Year-Old Indian-Origin Woman Babblejit ‘Bubbly’ Kaur Detained By ICE?

Crown Prince of Jordan Personally Drives PM Modi to Jordan Museum, Highlighting Diplomatic Ties and Cultural Exchange

LATEST NEWS

Ford Scales Back EV Push: F-150 Lightning Production Stopped As $19.5 Billion Write-Down Announced

Who Are Prashant Veer And Kartik Sharma? MS Dhoni’s CSK Goes Big On Young Uncapped Players As They Get Sold For Rs. 14.20 Crore Each During IPL 2026 Auction

Bengaluru Shocker: Why Was Kannada Actress Allegedly Kidnapped By Estranged Husband? What Went Wrong? Chilling Details Uncovered

Oppo Reno 15c Launched With 50MP Selfie Camera, Powerful Processor And Huge Battery, Here’s How Much It Costs

IPL 2026 Auction: From Cameron Green To Sarfaraz Khan, Check Full List Of Sold And Unsold Players Here

IPL 2026 Auction: Rajasthan Royals Sign Ravi Bishnoi for ₹7.20 Crore

India Finally Receives Remaining Three Apache Choppers From US: How Much Did The Government Pay For These Combat Machines? Check Price Here

A Guide to Korean Glass Skin: Simple Steps To A Luminous Complexion

Border 2 Teaser Unveiled: Sunny Deol Returns With His Iconic War Cry, Diljit, Varun And Ahaan Take The Frontline, Fans Say, ‘Another 1000 Crore Loading’

Sunny Deol Gets Teary-Eyed at Border 2 Teaser Launch, First Public Appearance After Father Dharmendra’s Death

Bondi Mass Shooting: What Police Revealed About Hyderabad-Origin Gunman Sajid Akram’s Family Ties

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bondi Mass Shooting: What Police Revealed About Hyderabad-Origin Gunman Sajid Akram’s Family Ties

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bondi Mass Shooting: What Police Revealed About Hyderabad-Origin Gunman Sajid Akram’s Family Ties
Bondi Mass Shooting: What Police Revealed About Hyderabad-Origin Gunman Sajid Akram’s Family Ties
Bondi Mass Shooting: What Police Revealed About Hyderabad-Origin Gunman Sajid Akram’s Family Ties
Bondi Mass Shooting: What Police Revealed About Hyderabad-Origin Gunman Sajid Akram’s Family Ties

QUICK LINKS