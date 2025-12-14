LIVE TV
Zohran Mamdani Condemns Brown University Shooting, Says 'Senseless Violence Has Become Nauseatingly Normal'

Zohran Mamdani condemned the Brown University shooting in Rhode Island, calling senseless gun violence “nauseatingly normal.” Two students were killed, eight critically injured, and the suspect remains at large as police and the FBI investigate.

Zohran Mamdani condemned the Brown University shooting (Photo: X)
Zohran Mamdani condemned the Brown University shooting (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 14, 2025 08:52:32 IST

At least two people were killed, while eight were left critically injured in a shooting incident that occurred at Brown University in Rhode Island on Saturday, confirmed authorities. Providence Mayor Brett Smiley confirmed that the incident involved students only, advising those with information about the shooting to get in touch with the police at 401-272-3121. All students were placed under a shelter-in-place order following the shooting that happened in a classroom.

Zohran Mamdani Speaks Out Against Senseless Violence

New York Assembly member Zohran Mamdani expressed his grief over the Brown University shooting incident on X, terming it “nauseatingly normal.” He tweeted,

“Two people were killed tonight at Brown University by a gunman who is still at large. Eight more are wounded, fighting for their lives… Tonight, on the eve of the anniversary of the Sandy Hook shooting, we once again find ourselves in mourning.”

“There is a flu epidemic of gun violence that pervades America, and communities live in fear: from places of worship to schools to university campuses,” said Mamdani. “The good news is that unlike so many other epidemics, we know the cure for this one. We have the power to eradicate this suffering out of our lives if we so choose.”



Condolences for Those Affected by the Floods

He reached out in sympathy to the families of the victims and the Brown university and Providence communities at large. “May we never become numb to this pain, and let us rededicate ourselves to the ongoing work of ending the scourge of gun violence in our nation,” he said.

New Developments: There is no suspect in custody

Providence Police Department cleared that a person of interest who was briefly detained for the shooting is not the suspect. The suspect is still at large. He is thought to be a male suspect wearing all black. Investigation of the Barus & Holley Engineering Building is in progress, but the suspect is still not found.

Brown University is still on lockdown

Brown University confirmed that their campus remains in a lockdown situation, asking everyone to remain alert. Meanwhile, the FBI is involved in the investigation of the incident, contributing resources for tactical support, investigations, as well as services for the victims.

Public and Political Reactions

Although the investigation is still taking place, this shooting tragedy has stirred debate about gun control legislation and campus security in the country once again. Meanwhile, public attention is also directed at the false reports of the shooter’s arrest by President Donald Trump.

First published on: Dec 14, 2025 8:52 AM IST
