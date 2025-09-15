Zohran Mamdani Gets One of His Most Significant Endorsements in New York City Mayoral Race
Home > World > Zohran Mamdani Gets One of His Most Significant Endorsements in New York City Mayoral Race

Zohran Mamdani Gets One of His Most Significant Endorsements in New York City Mayoral Race

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has officially endorsed Zohran Mamdani for mayor, praising his focus on affordability and public safety despite policy differences. Mamdani thanked her, calling it a boost for his growing movement. GOP critics slammed the move even as several prominent Democrats remain on the sidelines.

Governor Kathy Hochul has endorsed Zohran Mamdani for NYC mayor, backing his push for affordability and safety. (Photo: X/@ZohranKMamdani)
Governor Kathy Hochul has endorsed Zohran Mamdani for NYC mayor, backing his push for affordability and safety. (Photo: X/@ZohranKMamdani)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: September 15, 2025 23:46:01 IST

New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Sunday officially endorsed Democratic nominee Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani as her pick for the mayor of New York City, giving him what many consider one of his most significant endorsements yet, according to a report published by The Associated Press Monday. In an op-ed in The New York Times, Hochul admitted that she and Mamdani disagree on some issues, but emphasised shared objectives, especially around affordability.

What Hochul Said

“But in our conversations, I heard a leader who shares my commitment to a New York where children can grow up safe in their neighborhoods and where opportunity is within reach for every family,” Hochul wrote in the op-ed, per AP, while following that with, “I heard a leader who is focussed on making New York City affordable – a goal I enthusiastically support.”

How Mamdani Responded

Mamdani welcomed the endorsement, saying it’s a sign “our movement is growing stronger.” In his statement late Sunday night, the Democratic nominee further said, “Governor Hochul has made affordability the centerpiece of her work. I look forward to fighting alongside her to continue her track record of putting money back in New Yorkers’ pockets and building a safer and stronger New York City where no one is forced to leave just so they can afford to raise a family.” 

Mamdani also thanked Hochul for her support “in unifying our party – as well as the work she has done standing up to President Donald Trump, securing free lunch meals for our kids, and expanding access to childcare,” as reported by The Associated Press.

Political Context & Pushback

The 33-year-old self‐described democratic socialist shot to prominence after defeating former NYC Governor Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary. The general election in November will feature Mamdani, Cuomo (running as an independent), incumbent Mayor Eric Adams (independent), and Republican Curtis Sliwa, per AP.

While Hochul’s endorsement signals growing acceptance among Democrats, not all prominent figures have backed him. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries have yet to do so.

Criticising the endorsement, US House Leadership Chairwoman Elise Stefanik released a statement calling Mamdani a “raging Communist” while also claiming that he would “destroy New York (by) making it less affordable and more dangerous (and), once again, putting criminals and communists first, and New Yorkers LAST.”

Law Enforcement & Safety Also Factor

Another reason Hochul cited for backing Mamdani is his vow to ensure strong leadership in the NYPD by ensuring that the police have the resources to keep neighborhoods and transit safe. “I urged him to ensure that there is strong leadership at the helm of the N.Y.P.D. — and he agreed,” AP quoted her as saying.

