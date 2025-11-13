Bhagalpur Election Result 2025 LIVE: Tight Contest Expected Between BJP’s Rohit Pandey And Congress’ Ajeet Sharma

The western side of the river is Bhagalpur, one of the largest urban centres of Bihar, capital of the other district, the southern bank of the river Ganges.

Bhagalpur Election Result 2025 – Vote Counting

The location is cultural with its history being that it was the Champa Nagri and the seat of the ancient Anga Maha Janapada. Besides being a good place to live, there are good schools, colleges, and silk manufacturing, particularly Bhagalpuri or Tussar silk has provided Bhagalpur with the present day fame.

Bhagalpur Election Result 2025 & 2020 Result

The Bhagalpur Lok sabha constituency consists of the Bhagalpur Assembly which is one of its segments. The Indian national Congress (INC) candidate Ajeet Sharma won the last election (2020) with around 65,502 votes (around 40.52 percent) and therefore was declared the winner over the Bharatariya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Rohit Pandey who got around 64,389 votes (around 39.83 percent). The victory was very slim, it was almost below 1,113 votes. This is an extremely close call which shows that Bhagalpur seat is a hotly contested one.

Bhagalpur Election Result 2025 – Winner

The election took place in 2025 in the Bihar Legislative Assembly election in the Bihar state, on November 11, 2022, as part of phase 2 where voter turnout has been 57.15 in the Bihar state. The sources utilized did not give any definite outcomes (such as the number of votes and the winner) to the 2025 election but the context of the discussion indicated that the election was highly competitive since the margins were very close over the last few elections and the alliances in the area were varying.

Also Read: Banka Election Result 2025 LIVE: Result To Be Out On November 14 2025