Home > Bihar Elections > Bhojpur, Arrah Election Result 2025 LIVE: Result To Be Out On November 14 2025

The region is inseparably linked with the very famous Veer Kunwar Singh who, during the revolt of 1857, not only led the local forces but also went to the extent of mutilating his hand for the sake of defiance.

Bhojpur, Arrah, Election Result 2025 LIVE (Image Credit: News X)
Bhojpur, Arrah, Election Result 2025 LIVE (Image Credit: News X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: November 13, 2025 22:37:19 IST

Arrah is a historical city in Bihar which is also the headquarters of the Bhojpur District. The constituency has always been associated with courage and great historical events. Besides, the article reveals that the common expression tells that ‘If you are from Arrah, then nothing feared’. The historical factor has made the Arrah constituency an electoral and ideological battleground in favor of the fearless local agency. The seat has historically experienced great upheaval, out of 17 elections that have taken place since its inception in 1951, the Indian National Congress won seven times while the Bharatiya Janata Party got five, the Janata Dal two times, and other parties once each.

Bhojpur, Arrah Election Result 2025 – Vote Counting

In the recent elections held in Arrah, more coinciding contests and changing of party fates come out as reflections of the trend.

Bhojpur, Arrah Election Result 2025 & 2020 Result

The BJP’s rule started around 2000 with four consecutive wins. But BJP’s Amrendra Pratap Singh was defeated in 2015 by the RJD’s Mohammad Nawaz Alam who won by a very thin margin of just 666 votes. In the subsequent year, Singh was able to recapture the constituency, but the victory was again narrow 3,002 votes indicating that the area has lost its character of a safe bastion. Furthermore, there are factors related to demography that make the situation even more complicated, Scheduled Castes amount to approximately 12.1% of the voters, and Muslims make up around 11.7%. In 2020, the turnout of voters was quite low (only 48.44%), so the lack of political participation and mobilization was questioned.

Bhojpur Election Result 2025 – Winner

In the light of this scenario, the election in Arrah is going to be watched very closely. While the BJP is the current holder of the assembly seat, it cannot be overlooked that the Communist Party of India (Marxist Leninist) Liberation (CPI(ML)(L)) took the Arrah Lok Sabha seat in 2024 winning 6 out of 7 segments which adds to the uncertainty.

Arrah Election Result 2025 – Winner

The BJP dilemma is whether to keep the veteran Amrendra Pratap Singh, who by July 2025 would be over the party’s internal guideline limit of 75 years or to bring in a new face. In such a demographic turnover, narrow margins and party reflections, the Arrah vote count is likely to give important indications of how the political alliances are changing in Bihar’s mid level constituencies.

Also Read: Bhagalpur Election Result 2025 LIVE: Tight Contest Expected Between BJP’s Rohit Pandey And Congress’ Ajeet Sharma

First published on: Nov 13, 2025 10:11 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bhojpur ArrahBhojpur Arrah Election Result 2025 LIVEBihar elections 2025bihar elections 2025 resultbiharelectionbiharelectionsBiharelectionsnews

