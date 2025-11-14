LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Assembly Elections Nitish Kumar vs Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Assembly Elections Nitish Kumar vs Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Assembly Elections Nitish Kumar vs Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Assembly Elections Nitish Kumar vs Tejashwi Yadav
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Assembly Elections Nitish Kumar vs Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Assembly Elections Nitish Kumar vs Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Assembly Elections Nitish Kumar vs Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Assembly Elections Nitish Kumar vs Tejashwi Yadav
LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Is Congress Dragging Mahagathbandhan Down Again As NDA Leads & RJD Performs Well? Here’s What The Data Reveals

Is Congress Dragging Mahagathbandhan Down Again As NDA Leads & RJD Performs Well? Here’s What The Data Reveals

Congress’ weak performance is emerging as a key challenge for the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar Assembly elections 2025. While RJD leads in several constituencies, Congress’ poor seat conversion and campaign missteps may be holding the alliance back. Analysts say this could give NDA an early advantage in vote counting.

Mahagathbandhan vs NDA: Bihar Assembly Election 2025: NDA leads early as RJD trails BJP in some seats; Congress’ role scrutinized in Mahagathbandhan. Photo: ANI.
Mahagathbandhan vs NDA: Bihar Assembly Election 2025: NDA leads early as RJD trails BJP in some seats; Congress’ role scrutinized in Mahagathbandhan. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: November 14, 2025 10:46:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is Congress Dragging Mahagathbandhan Down Again As NDA Leads & RJD Performs Well? Here’s What The Data Reveals

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has taken a strong early lead over the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan in several constituencies as counting began for the Bihar Assembly elections 2025 on Friday at 8 am. Party-wise trends show that while NDA leads in seat count, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of the Mahagathbandhan remains ahead of the BJP in some areas.

Early Trends: NDA Pulls Ahead

The Election Commission of India (ECI) began the counting process with postal ballots. Analysts caution that early leads are not necessarily reflective of the final outcome, with a clearer picture expected as Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) votes are tallied throughout the day.

The Bihar Assembly elections were held in two phases on November 6 and 14, recording an overall voter turnout of 67.13% – 65.08% in Phase 1 and 69.20% in Phase 2. According to the ECI, this is the highest turnout the state has seen since 1951.

Also Read: Jehanabad Election Result 2025 LIVE: RJD Faces Tough Fight As Counting Begins On November 14, Check Top Contestants

Congress Questioned in Mahagathbandhan Performance

While RJD is emerging as the single largest party, it is Congress that is pulling the alliance back and giving the NDA a free pass. Political analysts are examining the role of Congress in the Mahagathbandhan’s performance. Questions have emerged over whether the party’s seat-sharing and vote conversion rates may have hindered the alliance.

Exit polls also suggest a potential setback for the Mahagathbandhan, even as Tejashwi Yadav ran a spirited campaign against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Observers note a parallel to Uttar Pradesh, where the Akhilesh Yadav-Rahul Gandhi duo faced a decisive defeat despite initial optimism for Samajwadi Party’s prospects.

Congress’ Track Record in Bihar

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Congress contested 70 seats but won only 19, a conversion rate considered lower than its partners. In comparison, CPI(ML) (Liberation) won 12 of its 19 contested seats, and the Left alliance collectively won 16 of 29 seats. The final tally saw NDA at 125 and Mahagathbandhan at 110 seats. Analysts cited Congress’ lower performance as a possible drag on the alliance.

During the 2024 general elections, NDA secured 30 of Bihar’s 40 Lok Sabha seats (JD(U) 12, BJP 12, LJP(RV) 5, HAM 1), while the INDIA bloc won only 9 seats  – Congress managed 3 and RJD 4. These results reaffirmed NDA’s dominance and suggested that Congress was not the primary engine of opposition gains.

Seat-Sharing Frictions and Campaign Challenges Between Congress And RJD

Congress’ limited electoral footprint also raised seat-sharing questions during the Assembly polls. Rahul Gandhi’s presence in the Bihar campaign was minimal, and when he did appear, it sparked controversy over the use of an image of a Brazilian woman to allege voter fraud, which went viral on social media.

Congress party workers held a demonstration in Bihar following early trends that indicated a strong lead for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alleging Voter Chori. However, the election results show that the allegations did not resonate with the electorate. The campaign, which largely focused on claims of electoral malpractice and threats to democracy, failed to address pressing local concerns such as unemployment, inflation, and development—areas where the NDA maintained its messaging advantage

Also Read: Bihar Election Results 2025: Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, Chirag Paswan; Who Will Become The Next Chief Minister?

First published on: Nov 14, 2025 10:07 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bihar Election 2025Bihar Election resultbiharelection-hero-7biharelectionnews

RELATED News

Giriraj Singh Predicts Massive NDA Landslide Victory: ‘People Voted for Justice and Growth’

All Eyes On Nitish’s Son Nishant Kumar’s Political Debut As NDA Heads For Landslide Victory

Purnia Election Result 2025 LIVE: BJP’s Vijay Kumar Khemka Leads with 4619 Vote Margin Tight Race as Counting Begins Amid High Voter Interest, BJP Leading with Vijay Kumar Khemka

Bihar Election Results 2025: From ‘Jungle Raj’ Violence To Zero Repolls- A Historic Shift In Polling Culture

How To Check Bihar Election 2025 Results On ECI Portal: A Simple, Step-By-Step Guide You Need Today

LATEST NEWS

Is Congress Dragging Mahagathbandhan Down Again As NDA Leads & RJD Performs Well? Here’s What The Data Reveals

How To Check Bihar Election 2025 Results On ECI Portal: A Simple, Step-By-Step Guide You Need Today

BIG ALLEGATION: RJD Cries Foul As Trends Favour NDA, BJP Supporters Call It ‘Excuses 101′, Bihar Election Results

Jamui, Chakai, Jhajha Election Result 2025 LIVE: As Counting Begins, In Jhajha JDU Leading, SHREYASI SINGH(BJP) Leads in Jamui, In Chakai RJD is Leading With Savitri Devi

Bihar Elections Result 2025: Who’s Leading, Who’s Trailing From VIP Constituencies

Bihar Elections 2025: Nitish Wave Lifts NDA In Early Trends, Tejashwi Trails Behind

Raghopur Election Result 2025 LIVE: Tejashwi Yadav Trails, BJP’s Satish Kumar Takes Lead

‘Even Opposition Knows NDA Will Form Government in Bihar,’ Says BJP’s Ajay Alok Ahead of Vote Counting

Bihar Election Results 2025: NDA Takes Early Lead As Counting Begins Across 243 Seats

Bodh Gaya, Gaya Town, Wazirganj Election Result 2025 LIVE: Counting Of Votes Begins, BJP’s Prem Kumar Leads

Is Congress Dragging Mahagathbandhan Down Again As NDA Leads & RJD Performs Well? Here’s What The Data Reveals

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Congress Dragging Mahagathbandhan Down Again As NDA Leads & RJD Performs Well? Here’s What The Data Reveals

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Congress Dragging Mahagathbandhan Down Again As NDA Leads & RJD Performs Well? Here’s What The Data Reveals
Is Congress Dragging Mahagathbandhan Down Again As NDA Leads & RJD Performs Well? Here’s What The Data Reveals
Is Congress Dragging Mahagathbandhan Down Again As NDA Leads & RJD Performs Well? Here’s What The Data Reveals
Is Congress Dragging Mahagathbandhan Down Again As NDA Leads & RJD Performs Well? Here’s What The Data Reveals

QUICK LINKS