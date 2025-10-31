Bihar Election 2025: NDA Releases Joint Manifesto, Promises 1 Crore Jobs, ₹2 Lakh Aid for Women & ₹50 Lakh Cr Investment Drive

LIVE TV
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) released a joint manifesto, ‘Sankalp Patra,’ for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections on Friday in Patna. In the manifesto, the NDA has promised to provide over 1 crore government jobs and employment opportunities. The ruling alliance has also promised to provide women with financial assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh and 1 crore women 'Lakhpati Didi'.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: October 31, 2025 11:09:54 IST

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) released a joint manifesto, ‘Sankalp Patra,’ for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections on Friday in Patna. 

Union Minister and BJP chief JP Nadda, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Minister and Hindustan Awam Morcha (Secular) custodian Jitan Ram Manjhi, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha, and other key leaders jointly released the NDA’s manifesto.

Addressing the press conference, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said, “Financial and social empowerment of Extremely Backward Classes is very important. Different categories of Extremely Backward Classes will be given financial help of Rs 10 Lakhs. The most important thing is that under the chairmanship of a retired Supreme Court judge, we will form a high-level committee which will assess the social and financial conditions of different communities under Extremely Backward Classes and make suggestions to the govt for the upliftment of these communities.”

1 Crore Government Jobs & Employment Opportunities

In the manifesto, the NDA has promised to provide over 1 crore government jobs and employment opportunities, conduct a skills census to provide skills-based employment, and establish mega skill centers in every district, transforming Bihar into a ‘Global Skill Training’ Centre.

1 Crore Lakhpati Didi

The ruling alliance has also promised to provide women with financial assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh to promote prosperity and self-reliance through the ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana’.

The NDA has promised to make 1 crore women ‘Lakhpati Didi’.

Annual Rs 9,000 Support for Farms 

According to the manifesto, the NDA promises to give Rs 10 lakh to various occupational groups belonging to the extremely backward classes.

Under the ‘Kapurgari Thakur Kisan Samman Nidhi’, the farmers will be given an annual benefit of Rs 3,000, totaling Rs 9,000, as per the manifesto.

Metro Entering in 4 Cities 

The manifesto also promises, Metro train services to be introduced in 4 more cities in Bihar besides Patna, the Opening of ten new industrial parks, and a promise to attract investments of Rs 50 lakh cr in 5 years.

Bihar Elections 2025 in Two Phases

The voting for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, whereas bye-elections for eight seats across seven states and Union Territories will be held on November 11. The results for both will be declared on November 14.

Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani’s Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Mahagathbandhan Released Manifesto

On Tuesday, the Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, released its manifesto titled ‘Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran,’ promising to pass a law within 20 days of forming government, to provide government jobs to one member of every family in the state. 

(Inputs From ANI)

First published on: Oct 31, 2025 11:00 AM IST
