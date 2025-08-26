Er. Shashi Bhushan Singh (RJD) Profile

Er. Shashi Bhushan Singh, aged 61, is contesting from Sugauli in the Bihar Legislative Assembly as a candidate of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). He has completed his I.Sc. from M.S. College, Motihari in 1976 and earned a Diploma in Civil Engineering from Government Polytechnic, Muzaffarpur in 1981. His voter details are recorded in the 19 Motihari constituency, Serial No. 77, Part No. 22. He has declared assets worth ₹10,07,97,542 (₹10.07 crore) and liabilities of ₹85,62,217 (₹85.62 lakh). Professionally, he is self-employed and resides in Sugauli, Purvi Champaran.