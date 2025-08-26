LIVE TV
Home > Elections > Bihar Elections > Er. Shashi Bhushan Singh (RJD) Profile

Er. Shashi Bhushan Singh (RJD) Profile

Er. Shashi Bhushan Singh, aged 61, is contesting from Sugauli in the Bihar Legislative Assembly as a candidate of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). He has completed his I.Sc. from M.S. College, Motihari in 1976 and earned a Diploma in Civil Engineering from Government Polytechnic, Muzaffarpur in 1981. His voter details are recorded in the 19 Motihari constituency, Serial No. 77, Part No. 22. He has declared assets worth ₹10,07,97,542 (₹10.07 crore) and liabilities of ₹85,62,217 (₹85.62 lakh). Professionally, he is self-employed and resides in Sugauli, Purvi Champaran.

Er. Shashi Bhushan Singh (RJD) Profile

Published By: Tushar Tyagi
Last updated: August 26, 2025 18:18:41 IST

Candidate Name Er. Shashi Bhushan Singh
Assets and Liabilities Assets & Liabilities
Assets: Rs 10,07,97,542 ~10 Crore+
Liabilities: Rs 85,62,217 ~85 Lacs+
Educational Details Educational Details
Category: 12th Pass
I.Sc. from M S College Motihari in 1976, Diploma in Civil Engineering from Govt. Polytechnic, Muzaffarpur in 1981
Name ER. SHASHI BHUSHAN SINGH (Winner)
Residence SUGAULI (PURVI CHAMPARAN)
Party RJD
Relation
Age 61
Voter Info 19 Motihari (Bihar) constituency, at Serial no 77 in Part no 22
Self Profession Self Employed
Spouse Profession Self Employed
Tags: Bihar Election 2025Bihar ElectionsEr Shashi Bhushan Singh

Er. Shashi Bhushan Singh (RJD) Profile

Er. Shashi Bhushan Singh (RJD) Profile
Er. Shashi Bhushan Singh (RJD) Profile
Er. Shashi Bhushan Singh (RJD) Profile
Er. Shashi Bhushan Singh (RJD) Profile

