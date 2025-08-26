Er. Shashi Bhushan Singh (RJD) Profile

34
|Candidate Name
|Er. Shashi Bhushan Singh
|Assets and Liabilities
Assets: Rs 10,07,97,542 ~10 Crore+
Liabilities: Rs 85,62,217 ~85 Lacs+
|Educational Details
Category: 12th Pass
I.Sc. from M S College Motihari in 1976, Diploma in Civil Engineering from Govt. Polytechnic, Muzaffarpur in 1981
|Name
|ER. SHASHI BHUSHAN SINGH (Winner)
|Residence
|SUGAULI (PURVI CHAMPARAN)
|Party
|RJD
|Relation
|Age
|61
|Voter Info
|19 Motihari (Bihar) constituency, at Serial no 77 in Part no 22
|Self Profession
|Self Employed
|Spouse Profession
|Self Employed