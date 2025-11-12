Bihar Election Exit Poll: Today’s Chanakya Predicts Landslide Victory For NDA, Check Numbers Here For RJD

The Chanakya exit poll today has forecasted the massive victory of the NDA in the next elections. The BjP+ campaign will likely win approximately 160 seats (±12) and the RJD + alliance will likely win 77 seats (±12), according to the seat projection. The Others are estimated to take an approximation of 6 seats (±3) which shows NDA camp is leading strongly.

Axis My India is forecasting a narrow-win of the BJP-JDU-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar Assembly elections 2025. The exit poll agency indicates that NDA will win 121-140 seats, whereas as Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) headed Mahagathbandhan is expected to win 98-118 seats. The polling company has estimated 0-2 seats to the Jan swaraj party led by Prashant Kishor and 1-7 to the other parties.

A number of exit polls in the evening of Tuesday indicated a sweep by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. The alliance will gain between 130 and 209 seats easily surpassing the majority mark of 122 in the 243-member house.

Conversely, Mahagathbandhan which includes Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Left parties is expected to perform far below with the projections of between 70 and 102 seats.

What other pollsters have forecasted

The election outcome of the Bihar election will be available on Friday, 14 November. It was voted in two stages on 6 and 11 November. Although the majority of pollsters think that the NDA is expected to be earning 133-160 seats, the MGB is being awarded 70-102 seats. Take a look right here:

Dainik Bhaskar: NDA 145160 seats, Mahagathbandhan (MGB) 7391, Others 510.

The Insight of the people NDA 133148, MGB 87102, Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) 02, others 36.

Matrize: NDA 147–167, MGB 70–90

People’s Pulse: NDA 133–159, MGB 75–101, JSP 0–5

What is an exit poll?

Researchers carry out exit polls; the researchers directly engage the voters on which party they have voted after which they generate the data and make predictions before the results are actually issued. The exit polls are announced on the final day of election, shortly after the voters get out of the polling stations.

