LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert benjamin netanyahu Deobandi Ulema amravati wedding Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert benjamin netanyahu Deobandi Ulema amravati wedding Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert benjamin netanyahu Deobandi Ulema amravati wedding Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert benjamin netanyahu Deobandi Ulema amravati wedding Al Falah University Faridabad
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert benjamin netanyahu Deobandi Ulema amravati wedding Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert benjamin netanyahu Deobandi Ulema amravati wedding Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert benjamin netanyahu Deobandi Ulema amravati wedding Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert benjamin netanyahu Deobandi Ulema amravati wedding Al Falah University Faridabad
LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Bihar Election Exit Poll: Today’s Chanakya Predicts Landslide Victory For NDA, Check Numbers Here For RJD

Bihar Election Exit Poll: Today’s Chanakya Predicts Landslide Victory For NDA, Check Numbers Here For RJD

The latest Chanakya exit poll predicts a sweeping victory for the NDA in Bihar elections 2025. According to the seat projection, BJP+ may secure around 160 seats, while RJD+ could win 77 seats. Others are expected to get 6 seats, confirming NDA’s dominant lead.

Bihar elections 2025 (PHOTO:X)
Bihar elections 2025 (PHOTO:X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 12, 2025 19:38:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bihar Election Exit Poll: Today’s Chanakya Predicts Landslide Victory For NDA, Check Numbers Here For RJD

The Chanakya exit poll today has forecasted the massive victory of the NDA in the next elections. The BjP+ campaign will likely win approximately 160 seats (±12) and the RJD + alliance will likely win 77 seats (±12), according to the seat projection. The Others are estimated to take an approximation of 6 seats (±3) which shows NDA camp is leading strongly.

Axis My India is forecasting a narrow-win of the BJP-JDU-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar Assembly elections 2025. The exit poll agency indicates that NDA will win 121-140 seats, whereas as Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) headed Mahagathbandhan is expected to win 98-118 seats. The polling company has estimated 0-2 seats to the Jan swaraj party led by Prashant Kishor and 1-7 to the other parties.

A number of exit polls in the evening of Tuesday indicated a sweep by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. The alliance will gain between 130 and 209 seats easily surpassing the majority mark of 122 in the 243-member house.

Conversely, Mahagathbandhan which includes Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Left parties is expected to perform far below with the projections of between 70 and 102 seats.

What other pollsters have forecasted

The election outcome of the Bihar election will be available on Friday, 14 November. It was voted in two stages on 6 and 11 November. Although the majority of pollsters think that the NDA is expected to be earning 133-160 seats, the MGB is being awarded 70-102 seats. Take a look right here:

Dainik Bhaskar: NDA 145160 seats, Mahagathbandhan (MGB) 7391, Others 510.

The Insight of the people NDA 133148, MGB 87102, Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) 02, others 36.

Matrize: NDA 147–167, MGB 70–90

People’s Pulse: NDA 133–159, MGB 75–101, JSP 0–5

What is an exit poll?

Researchers carry out exit polls; the researchers directly engage the voters on which party they have voted after which they generate the data and make predictions before the results are actually issued. The exit polls are announced on the final day of election, shortly after the voters get out of the polling stations.

ALSO READ: Axis My India Bihar Exit Poll: BJP-Led NDA Set For Majority, RJD-Led Mahagathbandhan Trails Close | Check Full Party-Wise Numbers

First published on: Nov 12, 2025 7:38 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bihar ElectionsBihar elections newsExit pollshome-hero-pos-3todays chanakya

RELATED News

Bihar Election 2025: BJP Workers Prepare 501 Kg Laddoos as Exit Polls Predict Grand NDA Victory

“Hum na khushfehmi mein rehte hai, na galatfehmi mein”: Tejashwi Yadav Slams Exit Polls NDA Win Predictions

Giriraj Singh Slams Lalu Yadav, Rahul Gandhi Amid NDA’s Massive Win Prediction – Calls Out ‘Corruption and Family Politics’

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Exit Polls Today: How to Check Axis My India, Today’s Chanakya, and CVoter Predictions Live

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: How Women Voters Outnumbered and Outshined Men at the Polls

LATEST NEWS

Andhra Pradesh Signs ₹15,000-Crore Pact With Tillman Global For 300 MW Data Center Campus In Vizag

Epstein Called Donald Trump ‘The Dog That Hasn’t Barked’ In Email To Ghislaine Maxwell, Newly Released Messages Reveal

Bihar Election Exit Poll: Today’s Chanakya Predicts Landslide Victory For NDA, Check Numbers Here For RJD

A Fatwa Demand That Taliban Rejected Led To Collapse Of Pakistan-Afghanistan Peace Talks – What We Know

Madhya Pradesh Scandal: Probe Ordered After A Couple Engages In Obscene Act Under A Blanket On Hospital Premises, Another Duo Spotted In Bushes

Air India Express Bomb Scare Triggers Evacuation, IndiGo Also Faces Threat Leading To High Alert At Five Major Airports

Is Putin’s Date To Visit India FINALLY Confirmed? Russian Forum Host Reveals Confirmed Plan

Chaos Erupts At COP30, Indigenous Protesters Storm Summit In Brazil, UN Guards Injured, ‘Our Forests Are Not For Sale’

JENPAS UG 2025: WBJEEB Released WB ANM, GNM Result 2025, Direct Link to Download

East Delhi Horror: Man Rushed To Hospital After 16-Year-Old Boy High On Marijuana Stabs Him Over Refusal To Give Him ‘Bidi’

Bihar Election Exit Poll: Today’s Chanakya Predicts Landslide Victory For NDA, Check Numbers Here For RJD

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bihar Election Exit Poll: Today’s Chanakya Predicts Landslide Victory For NDA, Check Numbers Here For RJD

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bihar Election Exit Poll: Today’s Chanakya Predicts Landslide Victory For NDA, Check Numbers Here For RJD
Bihar Election Exit Poll: Today’s Chanakya Predicts Landslide Victory For NDA, Check Numbers Here For RJD
Bihar Election Exit Poll: Today’s Chanakya Predicts Landslide Victory For NDA, Check Numbers Here For RJD
Bihar Election Exit Poll: Today’s Chanakya Predicts Landslide Victory For NDA, Check Numbers Here For RJD

QUICK LINKS