Bihar Elections 2025: Congress, BJP Supporters Clash at Polling Booth in Araria

Araria (Bihar) [India], November 11: An altercation occurred between Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters at a polling booth in Araria during Bihar Assembly Elections 2025’s second and final phase.

Tension at Polling Booth in Araria

As per reports, the altercation developed when both supporters faced off near a polling booth. Congress supporters claimed BJP supporters called for “beating up Congress voters”, which led to insults being hurled back and forth and chaos in the area. Security personnel intervened to defuse the situation and ensure that voting was proceeding without significant interruption.

#WATCH | Bihar: A scuffle broke out between Congress and BJP supporters at a polling booth in Araria today, during voting for the second and final phase of #BiharElection2025. Visuals from the spot. Congress supporters alleged that BJP supporters called for beating up Congress…







Voter Enthusiasm Across Bihar

Even with the incident, enthusiasm among voters continues to be high across the state.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) states that the voter turnout for the second phase of polling across Bihar to be 47.62% at 1 PM today.

Highest turnout so far: Kishanganj (51.86%)

Other district tops: Gaya (50.95%), Jamui (50.91%), and Banka (50.07%).

Lowest turnout: Madhubani (43.39%).

Araria was at 46.87% at 1 PM.

Leaders Encourage Peaceful Voting

Earlier that day, Bihar Congress president Rajesh Ram, who is standing from the Kutumba constituency, reached a polling booth in an e-rickshaw to cast his vote and urged the people to vote in a peaceful manner in this “festival of democracy.”

BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Choubey, stated that he was confident in the NDA’s performance in the second phase and it would receive 180 plus seats in the election.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, also noted the increase in voting, proclaiming that it was an increase in faith in democracy.

Phase Two Voting Under Heavy Security

The second phase of voting took place in all 122 constituencies in 20 districts of Bihar and it was conducted with heavy security arrangements in place.

This phase could decide the fate of 12 ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s cabinet. JD(U) leaders in the parliamentary fray include Vijendra Yadav (Supaul), Lesi Singh (Dhamdaha), Jayant Kushwaha (Amarpur) and Sheela Mandal (Phoolparas).

BJP ministers in the parliamentary fray include Prem Kumar (Gaya), Renu Devi (Bettiah), Vijay Kumar Mandal (Sikati) and Nitish Mishra (Jhanjharpur) .

Final Phase Before Counting

Other prime constituencies included Sasaram, Mohania, Gopalpur, Bhagalpur, and Nathnagar.

The first phase of the Bihar elections achieved record high polling percentage of 65.08% in the state election history.

The counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 will take place on November 14.



