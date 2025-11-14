LIVE TV
Bihar Elections Results 2025: "People Decided On Nitish's Bihar Zindabad, Rejected Tejashwi's Shahabuddin Zindabad" Says Manoj Tiwari

Bihar Elections Results 2025: “People Decided On Nitish’s Bihar Zindabad, Rejected Tejashwi’s Shahabuddin Zindabad” Says Manoj Tiwari

As early trends in the Bihar Assembly elections placed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead in around 194 seats, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manoj Tiwari said the numbers reflected public approval of Nitish Kumar’s development-focused governance and a rejection of what he called the Opposition’s “divisive politics”.

Bihar Elections Results 2025: "People Decided On Nitish's Bihar Zindabad, Rejected Tejashwi's Shahabuddin Zindabad" Says Manoj Tiwari (Photo Credit: ANI)
Published By: Meera Verma
Published: November 14, 2025 13:39:35 IST

As early trends in the Bihar Assembly elections placed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead in around 194 seats, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manoj Tiwari said the numbers reflected public approval of Nitish Kumar’s development-focused governance and a rejection of what he called the Opposition’s “divisive politics”.

“On one side, there is Bihar’s zindabad, another side is Tejashwi’s Sahabuddin zindabad, so Bihar has decided. That was not just a slogan, Tejashwi Yadav had said that they did jungle raj, and they will continue to do jungle raj, he said ‘Sahabuddin amar rahenge’,” Tiwari told the media.

Tiwari Credits Nitish–Modi Governance Model

Tiwari emphasised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s consistent focus on the Purvanchal region and praised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for understanding the needs of the people. According to him, their combined leadership has strengthened public trust in the NDA.

“This victory shows the trust people of Bihar have in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar, this is a win of trust… After becoming PM in 2014, Modi said that until the Purvanchal area is developed, the whole country cannot develop. While Nitish Kumar is a politician who understands people’s needs, and that the people get benefits from the fruits of the land, that is the NDA government that has done work and developed after a long time,” he added.

The slogan “Shahabuddin zindabad” allegedly refers to the late Mohammad Shahabuddin, a former MP and prominent figure associated with the Janata Dal and later the Rashtriya Janata Dal. Earlier in July, Tejashwi Yadav had reportedly raised the slogan “Shahabuddin Amar Rahe” during a party event.

NDA Crosses Majority Mark, Expands Lead

The two-phase polling for all 243 Assembly constituencies was conducted on November 6 and November 11. Throughout the morning and afternoon, data released by the Election Commission showed the NDA widening its lead across multiple regions, while the Mahagathbandhan struggled to keep pace.

The NDA eventually crossed the majority mark, leading in 185 seats. Within the alliance, the JD(U) was ahead in 76 seats, the BJP in 83, the LJP (RV) in 22, and HAMS in 4 seats.

Outside the JD(U) headquarters in Patna, supporters began celebrating as early trends pointed towards a sweeping victory for the NDA in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. Seen as a crucial test for incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the polls have once again demonstrated his ability to anchor Bihar’s political landscape.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Bihar Election Result 2025: Complete Winners List From NDA And Mahagathbandhan Winning Candidates

First published on: Nov 14, 2025 1:39 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: Bihar ElectionsBihar Elections ResultsBihar Elections Results 2025Manoj Tiwari

Bihar Elections Results 2025: “People Decided On Nitish’s Bihar Zindabad, Rejected Tejashwi’s Shahabuddin Zindabad” Says Manoj Tiwari

QUICK LINKS