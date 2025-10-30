Bihar Polls: Four-Way Electoral Battle In Munger As BJP Battles To Hold Volatile Seat

With just seven days left for Bihar’s Assembly elections, the Munger constituency in Munger district is gearing up for a highly unpredictable contest on November 6. known for its electoral volatility, no single party has consistently dominated the seat, making the upcoming battle particularly intriguing.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Kumar Pranay, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal has nominated Avinash Kumar Vidyarthi. Adding to the fray is Sanjay Kumar Singh of Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, making his debut in state politics. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has also thrown its hat into the ring with former state minister Monazir Hassan, who has served in both Nitish Kumar’s and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s cabinets.

Past Trends Signal Close Contest

Historically, Munger voters have switched allegiance frequently. In 2010, the JDU’s Anant Kumar Satyarthy won the seat, followed by RJD’s Vijay Kumar ‘Vijay’ in 2015 with a slim 2.6% margin. In 2020, BJP’s Pranav Kumar secured victory by just 0.8%. The constituency has witnessed strong anti-incumbency in every cycle, keeping the contest unpredictable.

Key Issues And Voter Dynamics

Despite electing MLAs from varied political backgrounds, Munger still faces developmental challenges. Residents demand better road connectivity, flood-resilient housing, and infrastructure improvements, as the area floods almost every August-September due to its proximity to the Ganga River.

Caste and community equations will be decisive. The Yadav and Muslim communities traditionally lean toward opposition parties, while Vaishya, Baniya, Koeri, and Kurmi groups are considered BJP-leaning, with the JDU/NDA alliance hoping to consolidate their support. The entry of AIMIM could also influence vote swings in unpredictable ways.

Polling Schedule

The Munger constituency, with over 339,000 voters in 2020 (subject to revisions), will go to the polls in the first phase on November 6. The second phase of Bihar’s elections is scheduled for November 11, with results to be declared on November 14.

