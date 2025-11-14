‘Katta Sarkar Will Never Return’: PM Modi Attacks RJD As Mahagathbandhan Sinks In Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the BJP headquarters on Friday to a rousing welcome, as the party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a landmark victory in the Bihar polls. PM Modi was felicitated by Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the party headquarters.

Attacking RJD, he said, “…When I used to speak about Jungle Raj and Katta Sarkar in Bihar elections, the RJD party raised no objections. But it hurt the people of Congress. Today, I want to reiterate that Katta Sarkar will never return to Bihar…The people of Bihar have voted for Viksit Bihar…”

Earlier today, PM Modi described the NDA’s impressive performance in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections as the “victory of good governance, development, public welfare and social justice” and vowed to work with renewed vigour for the state’s progress.

In a series of posts on X, the Prime Minister wrote, “Victory of good governance has been achieved. Victory of development has been achieved. Victory of the spirit of public welfare has been achieved. Victory of social justice has been achieved. My deepest gratitude to the family members of Bihar, who have blessed the NDA with a historic and unprecedented victory in the 2025 assembly elections. This resounding public mandate will empower us to serve the people and work with new resolve for Bihar.”

PM Modi said the people of Bihar reposed faith in the NDA after witnessing its track record and vision for the state.

“The NDA has ensured all-round development of the state. The people have given us a massive majority after witnessing our track record and our vision to take the state to new heights. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ji and our NDA family colleagues Chirag Paswan ji, Jitan Ram Manjhi ji, and Upendra Kushwaha ji for this resounding victory,” he posted.

With inputs from ANI