Home > Bihar Elections > Mohiuddinnagar, Hasanpur, Kalyanpur Election Result 2025 LIVE: RJD's Ejya Yadav, JD(U)'s Vijay Kumar Choudhary in Tight Battle as Voter Turnout Soars, Counting on 14 November

Mohiuddinnagar, Hasanpur, Kalyanpur Election Result 2025 LIVE: RJD’s Ejya Yadav, JD(U)’s Vijay Kumar Choudhary in Tight Battle as Voter Turnout Soars, Counting on 14 November

Mohiuddinnagar, Hasanpur, Kalyanpur Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE: The Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 have brought the spotlight to Samastipur district, where voters across the Mohiuddinnagar, Hasanpur, Kalyanpur, Sarairanjan, and Samastipur constituencies eagerly await the final results on November 14. The Samastipur district witnessed a voter turnout of 72.12%.

Mohiuddinnagar, Hasanpur, Kalyanpur Election Result 2025 LIVE
Mohiuddinnagar, Hasanpur, Kalyanpur Election Result 2025 LIVE

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: November 14, 2025 00:13:26 IST

Mohiuddinnagar, Hasanpur, Kalyanpur Election Result 2025 LIVE: RJD’s Ejya Yadav, JD(U)’s Vijay Kumar Choudhary in Tight Battle as Voter Turnout Soars, Counting on 14 November

Mohiuddinnagar, Hasanpur, Kalyanpur, Sarairanjan, Samastipur Election Result 2025 LIVE: The Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 have brought the spotlight to Samastipur district, where voters across the Mohiuddinnagar, Hasanpur, Kalyanpur, Sarairanjan, and Samastipur constituencies eagerly await the final results on November 14. These key seats carry significant political weight in the region, with high-stakes, multi-cornered battles shaping the district’s electoral landscape, and influencing Bihar broader political direction. The Samastipur district witnessed a voter turnout of 72.12%. 

Mohiuddinnagar, Hasanpur, Kalyanpur Election Result 2025 – Vote Counting

The Bihar Mohiuddinnagar, Hasanpur, Kalyanpur, Sarairanjan, and Samastipur Vidhan Sabha Election 2025 is set for a decisive moment as vote counting begins tomorrow. Ahead of the official ECI results, early trends and real-time vote counts will indicate which candidate is leading, offering a first glimpse into the likely winner and the impact on the overall Bihar Assembly elections. 

Mohiuddinnagar Election Result 2025 – Winner

The Mohiuddinnagar Vidhan Sabha Election 2025 winner is yet to be announced. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The constituency witnessed a voter turnout of 72.12%. As voters and candidates await the final outcome, our live coverage will bring you real-time updates, leading candidates, and the latest trends from the constituency. 

Hasanpur Election Result 2025 – Winner

The Hasanpur Vidhan Sabha Election 2025 winner is yet to be announced. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The constituency witnessed a voter turnout of 70.30%. With a close fight expected between the RJD and NDA candidates, all eyes are on the final counting trends to see which party secures this politically significant seat in the Hasanpur constituency. 

Kalyanpur Election Result 2025 – Winner

The Kalyanpur Vidhan Sabha Election 2025 winner is yet to be announced. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The constituency witnessed a voter turnout of 72.41%, indicating a strong desire for change among the electorate. As counting continues, the contest remains intense, with all the candidates. 

Sarairanjan Election Result 2025 – Winner

The Sarairanjan Vidhan Sabha Election 2025 winner is yet to be announced. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The constituency witnessed a voter turnout of 73.33%, reflecting strong participation and enthusiasm among the electorate. 

Samastipur Election Result 2025 – Winner

The Samastipur Vidhan Sabha Election 2025 winner is yet to be announced. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The constituency witnessed a voter turnout of 72.12%. Akhtarul Islam Shahin from RJD is the sitting MLA from the Samastipur seat. 

Mohiuddinnagar Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2025 – Full Contestants

Party Candidate Name
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Umesh Ray
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajesh Kumar Singh
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Amrendra Kumar Yadav
Jan Suraaj Party Rajkapoor Singh
Janshakti Janta Dal Ajay Kumar Bulganin
Janta Dal Rashtravadi Bhushan Prasad Ray
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Ejya Yadav
Sathi Aur Aapka Faisala Party Ram Mohan Ray
Independent Candidates Abhiranjan Kumar, Sunil Kumar Ray, Surjeet Shyamal, Vishwanath Sah

Hasanpur Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2025 – Full Contestants

Party

Candidate Name

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

Manmohan Kumar

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)

Bibha Devi

Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)]

Raj Kumar Ray

Jagrook Janta Party

Chandra Mohan Kumar

Jan Suraaj Party

Indu Devi

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)

Mala Pushpam

Socialist Party (India)

Imtiyaz Alam Ramzan Ali Shaikh

The Plurals Party

Ashwini Kumar

Independent Candidates

Fulo Sahni, Manoj Mukhiya, Swetank Anand

Kalyanpur Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2025 – Full Contestants

Party

Candidate Name

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

Rambabu Das

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Sachindra Prasad Singh

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)

Md Badiuzzaman

Jagrook Janta Party

Mohit Kumar

Jan Suraaj Party

Mantosh Kumar Sahni

Lohiya Janta Dal

Arvind Kumar Pandey

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)

Manoj Kumar Yadav

Independent Candidates

Ashok Kumar Yadav, Nitesh Kumar Singh, Rakesh Kumar Pandit, Subodh Ku

Sarairanjan Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2025 – Full Contestants

Party Candidate Name
Apna Kisan Party Ram Sagar Roy
Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] Vijay Kumar Choudhary
Jan Suraaj Party Sajan Kumar Mishra
Independent Candidates Amrendra Kumar Singh, Ashok Kumar Anjana, Kunal Kumar, Ranjit Kumar Pandit

Samastipur Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2025 – Full Contestants

Party

Candidate Name

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

Rajan Kumar

Aadarsh Mithila Party

Premjeet Kumar

Apna Kisan Party

Irshad Ahmad

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)

Vinay Kumar Ram

Bharatiya Sampuran Krantikari Party

Nitesh Kumar Sinha

Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)]

Ashwamedh Devi

Jan Suraaj Party

Manoj Kumar Singh

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)

Akhtarul Islam Shahin

Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party

Dinesh Kumar Rai

SUCI (Communist)

Rakesh Kumar

The Plurals Party

Shivam Kumar Raj

Independent Candidate

Chetna Jhamb

Mohiuddinnagar Chunav Result- 2015 & 2020 Winner

During the Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Rajesh Kumar Singh of the BJP clinched victory in the Mohiuddinnagar constituency. Meanwhile, in the Bihar Assembly Election 2015, the seat swung to Ejya Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), signalling a change in voter sentiment. 

Year Winner Party Runner-up Party Margin (Votes)
2015 Ejya Yadav RJD Rajesh Kumar Singh IND 23,431
2010 Rana Gangeshwar Singh BJP Ajay Kumar Bulganin RJD 14,351

Hasanpur Chunav Result- 2015 & 2020 Winner

During the Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Tej Pratap Yadav of the RJD clinched victory in the Hasanpur constituency. Meanwhile, in the Bihar Assembly Election 2015, the seat swung to Raj Kumar Ray of the JD(U), signalling a change in voter sentiment. 

Year Winner Party Runner-up Party Margin (Votes)
2015 Raj Kumar Ray JD(U) Vinod Choudhary BLSP 29,600
2010 Raj Kumar Ray JD(U) Sunil Kumar Puspam RJD 3,291

Kalyanpur Chunav Result- 2015 & 2020 Winner

During the Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Manoj Kumar Yadav of the RJD clinched victory in the Kalyanpur constituency. Meanwhile, in the Bihar Assembly Election 2015, the seat swung to Sachindra Prasad Singh of the BJP, signalling a change in voter sentiment. 

Year Winner Party Runner-up Party Margin (Votes)
2015 Sachindra Prasad Singh BJP Razia Khatoon JD(U) 11,488
2010 Razia Khatoon JD(U) Manoj Kumar Yadav RJD 15,402

Sarairanjan Chunav Result- 2015 & 2020 Winner

During the Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Vijay Kumar Choudhary of the JD(U) clinched victory in the Sarairanjan constituency. Meanwhile, in the Bihar Assembly Election 2015, the seat swung to Vijay Kumar Choudhary of the JD(U), signalling a change in voter sentiment. 

Year Winner Party Runner-up Party Margin (Votes)
2015 Vijay Kumar Choudhary JD(U) Ranjeet Nirguni BJP 34,044
2010 Vijay Kumar Chaudhary JD(U) Ramashraya Sahni RJD 17,557

Samastipur Chunav Result- 2015 & 2020 Winner

During the Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Akhtarul Islam Shahin of the RJD clinched victory in the Samastipur constituency. Meanwhile, in the Bihar Assembly Election 2015, the seat swung to Akhtarul Islam Shahin of the RJD, signalling a change in voter sentiment. 

Year Winner Party Runner-up Party Margin (Votes)
2015 Akhtarul Islam Shaheen RJD Renu Kumari BJP 31,080
2010 Akhtarul Islam Sahin RJD Ramnath Thakur JD(U) 1,827

First published on: Nov 14, 2025 12:07 AM IST
Mohiuddinnagar, Hasanpur, Kalyanpur Election Result 2025 LIVE: RJD’s Ejya Yadav, JD(U)’s Vijay Kumar Choudhary in Tight Battle as Voter Turnout Soars, Counting on 14 November

