Nirahua’s Double Appeal: Support NDA at the Polls and Neelam Giri on Bigg Boss 19!

Appeal to Vote for NDA

Dinesh Lal Yadav, better known as Nirahua, a well-known Bhojpuri actor and political figure, beseeched residents of the state to vote for the NDA in the 2025 assembly elections in Bihar. In a clip, he appealed,

“नमस्ते, प्रणाम, बिहार में चुनाव है. आपलोग NDA को वोट दीजिए. NDA के जो भी प्रत्याशी हैं उनको वोट दीजिए।”

(“Hello, greetings, there is an election in Bihar. You all vote for NDA. Vote for all NDA candidates.”)

Support of Neelam Giri

Nirahua also asked all those who follow him to support Neelam Giri, a contestant on Bigg Boss 19, who was nominated for ejection. He admonished,

“और बिग बॉस में नीलम गिरी को वोट कीजिए. वो भी वहां नॉमिनेट हो गई हैं. आप उनको 99 वोट दे सकते हैं. आप हॉटस्टार पर जाइए और नीलम गिरी को 99 वोट दीजिए।”

(“And in Bigg Boss, vote for Neelam Giri. She is also nominated there. You can give her 99 votes. Go to Hotstar and give Neelam Giri 99 votes.”)

The Second Two-way Street

This unexpected roll of addressing a political objective for the NDA, as well as, rallying to vote for a Bigg Boss contestant shows Nirahua’s broad base appeal among the voting and entertainment populace in Bihar.

Repercussions in Bihar Political Landscape

Nirahua’s comment encourages the NDA’s campaign in a competitive electoral battle and, at the same time, positions itself with comment for Bigg Boss/viewers creating some buzz across the television audience, melding voter behavior with, and interest in media popular culture.

This dual appeal by Nirahua shows the power of celebrity to create voter behavior, public opinion, and maybe affect the outcomes of elections in present day Bihar.

The information is based on media reports and public statements available as of November 6, 2025. Viewer discretion is advised as details may change with further updates.

