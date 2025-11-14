“Rahul Gandhi set new record of 95 electoral defeats, PM Modi’s magic worked again”: BJP’s Gaurav Bhatia As NDA Landslide Victory

As the NDA strengthened its lead in the Bihar Assembly election results, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia stated that the outcome reflects the voters’ approval of the development-focused agenda championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Speaking to ANI, Bhatia added that the results demonstrated that PM Modi’s “magic” had once again made an impact.

“The people of Bihar have given their mandate to the NDA with over 200 seats under the leadership of Narendra Modi, whose magic has worked once again,” he said, claiming that the public had rejected the INDIA bloc’s narrative.

Bhatia Slams Rahul Gandhi’s 95 Defeats

He took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that the Opposition had relied on rhetoric and allegations instead of issues concerning governance.

“On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi has set a new record with 95 electoral defeats and continues on that path. They kept blaming SIR and EVMs, engaging in negative politics, which the public rejected.”

Bhatia added that the mandate was a message that “development, stability and progress” would remain the state’s priorities with the NDA set to return to power.

Amit Shah Credits Voters for Rejecting Jungle Raj

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday hailed the National Democratic Alliance’s performance in the Bihar Assembly elections, calling it a mandate for a “Developed Bihar” and asserting that voters had rejected “jungle raj” and appeasement politics.

The NDA’s performance in Bihar can be attributed to the strong show by major parties like the BJP and JD(U), with comprehensive support from Chirag Paswan’s LJP(RV) and Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

It’s worth noting that Bihar recorded a historic 67.13% voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters outpacing men (71.6% vs 62.8%).

According to the EC, as of 5.40 pm, the BJP has won 26, JDU 12, LJP(RV) 2 and HAM 1. The RJD has also won 5 seats, Congress 1 and AIMIM 2, with final tally underway.

NDA Landslide Victory in Bihar

