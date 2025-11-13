Sasaram, Dehri, Karakat Election Result 2025 LIVE: RJD’s Guddu Chandravanshi, JDU’s Mahabali Singh in Close Contest as Counting Intensifies

Sasaram, Karakat Election Result 2025 LIVE: The results of the 2025 Bihar Assembly Election have created a lot of interest in Sasaram and Jamalpur, two important constituencies. Voting is complete, and counting is underway, with the initial trends showing a close race as powerful individuals compete for the prestige of these important political areas.

Sasaram, Karakat Election Result 2025 – Vote Counting

Counting is currently underway in both constituencies under heavy security coverage. In early rounds of counting, the contest appears to be neck and neck, and voters have begun to inquire about the leading candidates, the vote margin, and whether the turnout is better than in previous elections.

Dehri Election Result 2025 – Winner

In Dehri, as of the last reporting, RJD’s Guddu Chandravanshi is also facing stiff competition from the BJP and other parties. Guddu is the incumbent and will highlight his record of development..

Karakat Election Result 2025 – Winner

In Karakat, JDU’s Shri Mahabali Singh appears to be the most prominent figure. The main concerns in his constituency are: flood control, unemployment, and road connectivity, and it will be interesting to see how this has influenced voter preferences this time.

Sasaram, Karakat Election Result 2025 – Full Contestants

The full contestants for Sasaram were Satyendra Sahu (RJD) and some of the independent candidates. In Karakat, the contestants included the JDU’s Shri Mahabali Singh.

Sasaram, Karakat Election Result 2025 & 2020 Result

In the 2020 Bihar Election, RJD’s Rajesh Kumar Gupta had won with a majority of the vote in Sasaram, and CPI(ML)(L)’s Arun Singh had won Karakat. In Dehri, RJD’s Phate Bahadur Singh had won with a major seat.