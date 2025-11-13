LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya
LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Sasaram, Dehri, Karakat Election Result 2025 LIVE: RJD’s Guddu Chandravanshi, JDU’s Mahabali Singh in Close Contest as Counting Intensifies

Sasaram, Dehri, Karakat Election Result 2025 LIVE: RJD’s Guddu Chandravanshi, JDU’s Mahabali Singh in Close Contest as Counting Intensifies

Sasaram, Dehri, Karakat, Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE: In 2020, RJD’s Rajesh Kumar Gupta won Sasaram, CPI(ML)’s Arun Singh secured Karakat, and RJD’s Phate Bahadur Singh took Dehri. The 2025 elections show intense multi-cornered contests.

Sasaram, Dehri, Karakat
Sasaram, Dehri, Karakat

Published By: Shubhi
Published: November 13, 2025 23:25:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Sasaram, Dehri, Karakat Election Result 2025 LIVE: RJD’s Guddu Chandravanshi, JDU’s Mahabali Singh in Close Contest as Counting Intensifies

Sasaram, Karakat Election Result 2025 LIVE: The results of the 2025 Bihar Assembly Election have created a lot of interest in Sasaram and Jamalpur, two important constituencies. Voting is complete, and counting is underway, with the initial trends showing a close race as powerful individuals compete for the prestige of these important political areas.

Sasaram, Karakat Election Result 2025 – Vote Counting

Counting is currently underway in both constituencies under heavy security coverage. In early rounds of counting, the contest appears to be neck and neck, and voters have begun to inquire about the leading candidates, the vote margin, and whether the turnout is better than in previous elections.

Dehri Election Result 2025 – Winner

In Dehri, as of the last reporting, RJD’s Guddu Chandravanshi is also facing stiff competition from the BJP and other parties. Guddu is the incumbent and will highlight his record of development..

Karakat Election Result 2025 – Winner

In Karakat, JDU’s Shri Mahabali Singh appears to be the most prominent figure. The main concerns in his constituency are: flood control, unemployment, and road connectivity, and it will be interesting to see how this has influenced voter preferences this time.

Sasaram, Karakat Election Result 2025 – Full Contestants

The full contestants for Sasaram were Satyendra Sahu (RJD) and some of the independent candidates. In Karakat, the contestants included the JDU’s Shri Mahabali Singh.

Sasaram, Karakat Election Result 2025 & 2020 Result

In the 2020 Bihar Election, RJD’s Rajesh Kumar Gupta had won with a majority of the vote in Sasaram, and CPI(ML)(L)’s Arun Singh had won Karakat. In Dehri, RJD’s Phate Bahadur Singh had won with a major seat. 

First published on: Nov 13, 2025 11:25 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bihar Assembly election result 2025Bihar eciBihar Election 2025Bihar Election resultbihar election result 2025Bihar Gaya Town Election Result 2025bjpcongressDehri Election result 2025Dehri vidhan sabha election resultECIJDUKarakat Election result 2025Karakat vidhan sabha election resultrjdSasaram Assembly Election result 2025Sasaram Bihar Election Result 2025Sasaram chunav resultSasaram Election result 2025Sasaram election result winnerSasaram vidhan sabha chunav resultSasaram winner vote margin

RELATED News

Mohiuddinnagar, Hasanpur, Kalyanpur Election Result 2025 LIVE: RJD’s Ejya Yadav, JD(U)’s Vijay Kumar Choudhary in Tight Battle as Voter Turnout Soars, Counting on 14 November

Suryagarha, Election Result 2025 LIVE: Vote Counting On November 14, RJD’s Premsagar Choudhary, JD(U)’s Ramanand Mandal In Close Contest

Purnia Election Result 2025 LIVE: BJP’s Vijay Kumar Khemka Leads Tight Race as Counting Progresses Amid High Voter Interest

Nalanda Election Result 2025 LIVE: JDU’s Shravan Kumar Faces Tough Contest Against LJ’s Kumari Poonam Sinha as Counting Continues

Tarapur Election Result 2025 LIVE: JD(U)’s Mewa Lal Choudhary Seeks Re-election In Bihar Assembly Election, Counting on November 14

LATEST NEWS

Sasaram, Dehri, Karakat Election Result 2025 LIVE: RJD’s Guddu Chandravanshi, JDU’s Mahabali Singh in Close Contest as Counting Intensifies

Tarapur Election Result 2025 LIVE: JD(U)’s Mewa Lal Choudhary Seeks Re-election In Bihar Assembly Election, Counting on November 14

Kishanganj Election Result 2025 LIVE: Vote Counting on November 14, Tight Contest Between BJP And Congress

Munger, Jamalpur Election Result 2025 LIVE: RJD’s Avinash Vidyarthi, JDU’s Nachiketa Mandal Locked in Close Contest as Counting Progresses

Shreya Ghoshal’s Concert Turns Chaotic, Stampede Like Situation Occured Leaving Few Unconcious

Raghunathpur Election Result 2025 LIVE: Osama Shahab (RJD) and Vikash Kumar Singh (JDU) in Close Contest, Results on Nov 14

Simri Bakhtiarpur Election Result 2025 LIVE: Who Will Win — RJD’s Yusuf Salahuddin, BSP’s Sunita Devi, or JSP’s Surendra Kumar Yadav?

Madhepura, Simri Bakhtiarpur Election Result 2025 LIVE: RJD’s Chandrashekhar, LJP’s Surendra Yadav in Tight Contest as Counting Continues

Sitamarhi, Mahua (partly Sitamarhi/Vaishali), Election Result 2025 LIVE: Vote Counting on 14 November 2025; Track Seat-Wise Results & Leading Parties

Bhabua, Mohania (SC) Election Result 2025 LIVE: Will RJD Retain Stronghold Or BJP Make A Comeback?

Sasaram, Dehri, Karakat Election Result 2025 LIVE: RJD’s Guddu Chandravanshi, JDU’s Mahabali Singh in Close Contest as Counting Intensifies

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sasaram, Dehri, Karakat Election Result 2025 LIVE: RJD’s Guddu Chandravanshi, JDU’s Mahabali Singh in Close Contest as Counting Intensifies

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sasaram, Dehri, Karakat Election Result 2025 LIVE: RJD’s Guddu Chandravanshi, JDU’s Mahabali Singh in Close Contest as Counting Intensifies
Sasaram, Dehri, Karakat Election Result 2025 LIVE: RJD’s Guddu Chandravanshi, JDU’s Mahabali Singh in Close Contest as Counting Intensifies
Sasaram, Dehri, Karakat Election Result 2025 LIVE: RJD’s Guddu Chandravanshi, JDU’s Mahabali Singh in Close Contest as Counting Intensifies
Sasaram, Dehri, Karakat Election Result 2025 LIVE: RJD’s Guddu Chandravanshi, JDU’s Mahabali Singh in Close Contest as Counting Intensifies

QUICK LINKS