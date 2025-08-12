LIVE TV
Who Is Minta Devi? Voter Highlighted In Rahul Gandhi's Presentation On Alleged Electoral Irregularities

Who Is Minta Devi? Voter Highlighted In Rahul Gandhi’s Presentation On Alleged Electoral Irregularities

Minta Devi, a “124-year-old” woman from Bihar’s Siwan district is currently dominating the news headlines after several Opposition MPs, including Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, wore T-shirts with Minta Devi’s name and face printed on the front. “124 Not Out” was written on the back of the T-shirts.

INDIA bloc members wearing T-shirts bearing Minta Devi's photo (Photo Credit- ANI)
INDIA bloc members wearing T-shirts bearing Minta Devi's photo (Photo Credit- ANI)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 12, 2025 17:58:09 IST

In a significant development to the INDIA bloc’s protest raising “vote chori” (vote theft) allegations against the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the poll body’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, a 124-year-old woman has become the face of this protest. Yes, you heard it right. Minta Devi, a “124-year-old” woman from Bihar’s Siwan district is currently dominating the news headlines after several Opposition MPs, including Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, wore T-shirts with Minta Devi’s name and face printed on the front. “124 Not Out” was written on the back of the T-shirts.

INDIA’S bloc protest march to the Election Commission of India

Congress MP’s Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other INDIA bloc MPs were detained by the Delhi Police on 11th August, 2025, Monday. They were taking a protest march to the Election Commission of India headquarters over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar where elections will be held shortly and the allegations of the “voter fraud” during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Rahul Gandhi has shared one of his clips speaking to the reporters while he is being detained. 

Mr Gandhi said, “Aaj jab hum chunaav ayog se milne jaa rahe they, INDIA gatbandhan ke sabhi sansadon ko roka gaya aur hirasat mein le liya gaya. Vote Chori ki sachhai ab desh ke saamne hai. Yeh ladai rajnaitik nahi, yeh loktantra, samvidhaan aur ‘ek vyakti, ek vote’ ke adhikaar ki Raksha ki ladai hai. Ekjut vipaksh aur desh ka har matdata maang karta hai: saaf suthri voter list. Aur, yeh haq hum har haal mein lekar rahenge.” (The leaders of INDIA alliance were stopped and detained when they were going to meet the Election Commission of India headquarters. The truth of vote theft is in front of the country. This fight is not political, it is for protecting the Constitution and the idea of one person, one vote. The united opposition and every voter in India demand a clean and a proper voter list. And, we will take this right at any cost.)

