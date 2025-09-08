LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan reacts to claims of 'destroying' people's career, says "Kaunsa career khaaya maine?"

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 22:41:08 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 8 (ANI): It’s always a storm of energy whenever superstar Salman Khan steps onto the Bigg Boss stage, and this Weekend Ka Vaar of the new season was no exception. The actor, best known for his “no-nonsense” hosting style, yet again had his fans talking as he addressed a long-standing rumour about him.

For years, the actor has been accused by many of damaging others’ careers in the industry.

Salman didn’t shy away from the subject and gave a straight answer in the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode. With a sharp smile, he said that if he ever had to “ruin a career,” he would begin with his own.

The actor was joined by Shehnaaz Gill on stage when he addressed the issue. The actress requested him to allow her brother, Shehbaz Badesha, to enter the house. During the chat, she affectionately reminded Salman of his role in helping many people grow in their careers. “Sir, aapne itne ke career banaye hain (Sir, you’ve made so many people’s careers),” Shehnaaz told him.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DOTESeak2mO/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Salman was quick to brush this off. “Maine kabhi kisika career nahi banaya. Career banane waala toh upar waala hai (When have I ever made someone’s career? The one who makes careers is God),” he replied.

He then spoke openly about the “mockery” he has faced over the years. “Laanchan bhi daala hai ki kitne ke dubaaye hain. Specially dubaane waale toh mere haath mein hai hi nahi. Lekin aaj kal sab chalta hai, na ki career khaa jaayega. Kaunsa career khaaya maine? Par agar khao na, toh main apna khud ka career khaa jaunga. Kabhi kabhi main complacent ho jaata hoon, aur phir chhod deta hoon, aur phir wapas usko apne grip mein laane ki koshish karta hoon (People have mocked me, claiming I’ve ruined many careers. But the truth is, that’s not even in my hands. These days, it’s become a trend for people to say, ‘He’ll destroy someone’s career.’ But honestly, whose career have I ruined? If I were to ever ruin a career, it would be my own. Sometimes, I get complacent and let things slide, but then I push myself to regain control),” he said.

Meanwhile, the Weekend Ka Vaar episode also brought a surprise as Shehnaaz’s brother, Shehbaz Badesha, entered the Bigg Boss house as the first wildcard contestant of the season. No elimination took place this week either.

Bigg Boss 19 airs on JioHotstar and Colors TV. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: bigg bossBollywoodentertainment industrysalman khanWeekend Ka Vaar

