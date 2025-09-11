LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > 'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton calls Pratik "brother" after 'Gandhi' receives standing ovation at TIFF

'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton calls Pratik "brother" after 'Gandhi' receives standing ovation at TIFF

'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton calls Pratik "brother" after 'Gandhi' receives standing ovation at TIFF

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 11, 2025 00:53:20 IST

Toronto [Canada], September 10 (ANI): Harry Potter star Tom Felton has stepped into Indian entertainment with Hansal Mehta’s upcoming series ‘Gandhi,’ which recently had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

The actor, best known for playing Draco Malfoy, took to Instagram to share a series of pictures, including one with his co-star Pratik Gandhi. One picture showed the two hugging each other. Along with the pictures, Felton also expressed his joy about the series getting a “standing ovation” at the prestigious event.

“To my brother in arms @pratikgandhiofficial – the cast & crew that made this happen – what an honour it was to premiere ‘Gandhi’ at @tiff_net to a standing ovation this weekend – @hansalmehta #gandhi,” he wrote.

Take a look

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tom Felton (@t22felton)

Earlier, on September 8, AR Rahman, who composed the music for the series, also posted a selfie on his official Instagram handle, calling Felton “a major part” of the Gandhi series. The image quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comments section.

Felton, who plays Josiah Oldfield, a close friend of young Gandhi during his time in London, earlier spoke to Variety about preparing for the role. Sharing how he relied on his “very wise in history” grandfather, Felton said he did a lot of reading and on-the-spot learning with Hansal Mehta.

“Most of my research has been on the spot, literally, live with the director. That’s the best thing about working with not only an Indian crew, but someone that knows a lot more about it than Wikipedia,” said the Harry Potter star.

The series, produced by Sameer Nair for Applause Entertainment and directed by Hansal Mehta, traces Gandhi’s years in London as a young law student. It also explores how his friendship with Oldfield, who introduced him to the Vegetarian Society, played a role in shaping Gandhi’s writing and thoughts. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: gandhi-seriesHarry PotterPratik Gandhitifftom-feltontoronto-international-film-festival

RELATED News

"My love language…": Deepika Padukone bakes cake for daughter Dua's 1st birthday
Jimmy Fallon tries 'Bhangra' with Karan Aujla, fans say "Punjabi cha gaye oye"
"Emotional, deeply inspired": Paresh Rawal on UP CM Adityanath's biopic 'Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi'
"20-20 calls karke nikaala hai…": Amaal Mallik recalls being removed from films on 'Bigg Boss 19'
Kajol, Twinkle Khanna join hands as co-hosts for new talk show

LATEST NEWS

Galaxy Medicare IPO Opens: What You MUST Know Before Investing | Day 1 Subscription Breakdown
Marco Rubio, Wang Yi hold call on bilateral, global issues
Who Is Charlie Kirk? Donald Trump Ally, Conservative Activist, Founder Of Turning Point USA, Shot At UVU Event
"Feels amazing": Vishal Jethwa on TIFF screening of 'Homebound'
'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton calls Pratik "brother" after 'Gandhi' receives standing ovation at TIFF
Dev Accelerator IPO Day 1: Is This Subscription Justified Or A Bubble In The Market?
Michael Caine back to acting? Actor likely to reunite with Vin Diesel for 'The Last Witch Hunter' sequel
Tata launches Nexon.ev "DARK" edition with ADAS safety tech
Oracle’s Stock Surge Makes Larry Ellison World’s Richest… for a Moment
Asia Cup: "Every match is important…": Dube refuses to tag UAE clash as a "warm up" for Pakistan match
'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton calls Pratik "brother" after 'Gandhi' receives standing ovation at TIFF

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton calls Pratik "brother" after 'Gandhi' receives standing ovation at TIFF

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton calls Pratik "brother" after 'Gandhi' receives standing ovation at TIFF
'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton calls Pratik "brother" after 'Gandhi' receives standing ovation at TIFF
'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton calls Pratik "brother" after 'Gandhi' receives standing ovation at TIFF
'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton calls Pratik "brother" after 'Gandhi' receives standing ovation at TIFF

QUICK LINKS