Home > Bollywood > Kajol Slapped Her Male Co-Star In Debut Film, Recalls 'It Was Just Not Working', Who Was THIS Actor?

Kajol Slapped Her Male Co-Star In Debut Film, Recalls ‘It Was Just Not Working’, Who Was THIS Actor?

Kajol, now a Bollywood icon, struggled during her debut film Bekhudi when asked to slap co-star Kamal Sadanah. At just 16, she broke down, unable to hit someone so kind. Her emotional turmoil reveals her compassion and determination to overcome acting challenges.

Kajol was was asked to slap her co-star Kamal Sadanah in her debut movie ( Pic Credit: Wikimedia Commons/X)
Kajol was was asked to slap her co-star Kamal Sadanah in her debut movie ( Pic Credit: Wikimedia Commons/X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 10, 2025 11:47:57 IST

Kajol might come off as this total powerhouse on screen, but her start in Bollywood? Not exactly the stuff of legends. Picture this: she’s just 16, green as they come, shooting Bekhudi, her very first movie.

Kajol Broke Down Crying During Her Debut Film’s Slap Scene

And the director wants her to slap Kamal Sadanah, her co-star, who, by all accounts, is basically a cinnamon roll. Kajol? Absolutely mortified. She straight-up broke down crying, couldn’t even get her hand to cooperate for the take. 

Kajol told Brut India the whole thing just didn’t make sense to her. Like, why would you smack someone who’s literally done nothing wrong?

Kajol said, “I just couldn’t do it. My brain wouldn’t let me. I couldn’t even lift my hand.”  And get this, Kamal wasn’t some jerk. He was apparently the definition of polite. 

Kajol Opens Up About Her First Acting Experience

Kajol revealed, “He’s a gem. Why would I slap a gem?” The whole thing clashed with every bit of her conscience.

So, the first few takes, she barely tapped his face, like she was swatting a fly. The director, Rahul Rawail, got a bit salty – said something like, “You’re dragging this out on purpose. You must want to smack him for real.” That fired Kajol up. Sometimes you just need someone to push your buttons, right?

So finally, fueled by a mix of irritation and “I’ll show you,” she nailed the scene. Perfect slap, director got what he wanted. But then? Total emotional meltdown. Kajol started bawling.

Kajol went straight to Kamal to apologize, feeling like she’d done something awful to someone who absolutely didn’t deserve it. She said it messed with her, big time. 

