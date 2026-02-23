Ravi Gupta has established himself as a leading AI-driven SEO expert in India, helping brands achieve strong search engine visibility while building sustainable digital growth. Recognized as a trusted SEO expert in India, he has successfully delivered 300+ SEO projects across diverse industries, working with reputed brands such as NIIT, Kotak Mahindra Bank, bajaj auto, KTM, Canara HSBC Life Insurance and TATA AIA Life Insurance.

Ravi focuses not only on rankings but also on real business outcomes. He helps companies improve ROI, generate high-quality leads, and build scalable growth through data-driven SEO strategies. He also specializes in creating conversion-focused strategies that turn website traffic into qualified leads, ensuring every visitor has the potential to become a customer.

Beyond consulting, Ravi is passionate about educating marketers and entrepreneurs through his platform, ravi-gupta.com. His philosophy centers on organic growth, meaningful digital engagement, and performance-driven strategies — not algorithm-chasing shortcuts.

From launching his SEO knowledge platform in 2018 to preparing businesses for the emerging “Agentic AI Era” in 2026, Ravi Gupta continues to strengthen his reputation as a forward-thinking SEO expert in India, inspiring the next generation of digital marketing leaders.