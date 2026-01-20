Wynn Boulevard Will Link the UAE’s Mega Casino Project to Dubai & Abu Dhabi

The UAE has taken a significant infrastructural leap forward with its ambitious Wynn Al Marjan Island project in Ras Al Khaimah (RAK). Set to open in early 2027 (which is now less than two years away), the construction of a major new highway is being added to the itinerary. In doing so, the resort will stand not just as a regional entertainment centre, but also a key economic driver for the entire emirate. In turn, this will enhance tourism and attract foreign investment ahead of the highly anticipated resort launch.

Emirate Connectivity: The New Wynn Boulevard

They sport Arabic-language support, KWD-friendly payment methods like crypto and eWallets, and are VPN-friendly to guarantee online safety. New plans for the Wynn Boulevard were unveiled by Ras Al Khaimah, detailing how accessibility would be improved from Dubai and other major emirates. It will be done through the addition of a dual-lane highway that will connect the new resort to the main infrastructure arteries.

Of course, this is a game-changer for guests travelling from Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC). For one, transit times will be significantly reduced, and the direct access will bring in more international tourists (especially high-net-worth visitors). This could signal a solution for travellers from Kuwait and other neighbouring countries to also enjoy the new resort.

What To Expect: Resort Design & A New Regulatory Framework

Wynn Resorts provided a recent update on the construction progress for Wynn Al Marjan Island. While the construction is 55% complete, it is expected to be topped off by the end of this year. Upon completion, the grand casino resort will have a large events centre, a luxury promenade spanning 15000 square metres for shopping, and 1000+ rooms. This excludes all the dining establishments and other amenities that will no doubt ensure a visit to this resort is a first-class experience. Beyond the physical infrastructure, the emergence of this new resort stands as the first legal gambling operation in the Gulf region.

As such, it calls for the creation of a robust and specialised regulatory structure. The DEGR (Department of Entertainment and Gaming Regulation) was established by Ras Al Khaimah for this exact reason. The body will ensure the integrity of the integrated resort’s gaming facilities by handling licensing processes. Additionally, they have already begun developing comprehensive guidelines to ensure responsible gaming, consumer protection, and strict adherence to international best practices. Not only will this help with gaining public trust, but also establish a clear-cut legal environment for operators and investors.