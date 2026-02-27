IIT Delhi Opens Admissions for Batch 2 of Online PG Diploma in Advanced Communication Engineering with Quantum and AI Integration

12-month live online programme from IIT Delhi combines AI, quantum networking and advanced wireless communications to build 5G/6G-ready telecom and quantum-safe security talent

New Delhi [India], February 25: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has announced admissions for the second batch of its Online Post Graduate Diploma in Advanced Communication Engineering with Quantum and AI Integration. The Bharti School of Telecommunication Technology and Management at IIT Delhi offers the programme and brings together three transformative technology frontiers—Artificial Intelligence (AI), Quantum Networking and Advanced Wireless Communications.

The 12-month, live online programme equips learners to solve complex problems across modern telecommunications, intelligent systems and secure network infrastructures. Learners integrate machine learning, advanced wireless communication systems, quantum communication protocols and secure networking techniques to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving technology landscape.

The curriculum spans 27 academic credits delivered across two semesters, building proficiency in machine learning for network optimisation, secure quantum communications and the deployment of high-efficiency wireless networks using tools and concepts such as MIMO systems, Software-Defined Radios (SDRs) and Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) protocols. Learners can expect to graduate with capabilities aligned to critical roles, including Quantum Communication Engineers, AI & ML Specialists in Telecom, 5G/6G Network Engineers, and Cybersecurity Experts specialising in quantum-safe infrastructures.

Demand for such convergence-led expertise has intensified alongside the steep growth outlook for AI and quantum technologies. A UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) report projects that the global AI market will rise from $189 billion in 2023 to $4.8 trillion by 2033, representing a 25-fold increase within a decade. Research also anticipates that the quantum communication market could surpass USD 22.09 billion by 2035, growing at over 33% CAGR during 2026–2035.

Speaking at the announcement, Prof. Manav Bhatnagar, Professor, IIT Delhi said, “Telecom networks now sit at the crossroads of AI-driven automation, quantum-secure trust and ever-denser wireless systems. Through this online PG Diploma, we equip engineers to design, optimise and protect next-generation communication infrastructures—spanning 5G/6G, software-defined radios and quantum key distribution. Learners will graduate with rigorous foundations and applied capability to translate research-grade ideas into deployable solutions for industry and national missions.”

Learners will also immerse themselves in specialised tools such as VisualQKD Pro, which mirrors practical QKD behaviour by modelling noise effects, QBER trends and eavesdropping scenarios with high fidelity. In addition, learners will work with VisualML Lab Pro and Visual Quantum to interpret raw data patterns, select suitable algorithms for optimum performance and model behaviour, prepare arbitrary quantum states and apply single-qubit gates, respectively.

The programme suits telecommunications and network engineers, AI and data science professionals, quantum communication specialists and cybersecurity experts, as well as technical managers and decision-makers. After completing the programme, learners can explore roles such as Quantum Communication Engineer, AI & ML Engineer, Wireless Communication Engineer, Network Security Engineer, Software-Defined Radio (SDR) Engineer, Telecommunications Consultant, Research Scientist (AI & Quantum Communication), IoT & Edge Computing Engineer, and Cybersecurity Specialist, among others.

The 12-month programme runs for over 360 hours, includes a 60-hour capstone project and 30 hours of assignments, and offers a campus immersion experience at IIT Delhi. IIT Delhi delivers sessions live via Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode, supported by lab tutorials and collaborative projects under the guidance of IIT Delhi faculty and industry experts. Participants also receive affiliate alumni status from IIT Delhi, access to the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) and specialised career services.

Applicants with BE/BTech/MSc/MCA qualifications in Electronics & Communication Engineering (ECE), Electrical Engineering (EE), Computer Science & Engineering (CSE), Information Technology (IT), Applied Physics / Engineering Physics, Telecommunications Engineering, Mathematics / Applied Mathematics and Data Science / AI & ML are eligible to apply. Working professionals with more than 2 years of experience or more than 5 years of experience, along with a minimum 50% score or 5 CGPA, can also apply.

About Indian Institute of Technology Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi is one of the 23 IITs created to be Centres of Excellence for training, research and development in science, engineering, and technology in India. Established as College of Engineering in 1961, the Institute was later declared as an Institution of National Importance under the “Institutes of Technology (Amendment) Act, 1963” and was renamed as “Indian Institute of Technology Delhi”. It was then accorded the status of a Deemed University with powers to decide its own academic policy, to conduct its own examinations, and to award its own degrees.

IIT Delhi has been ranked consistently in top 5 management institutes and rank 1 institute in Research and Professional Practice as per NIRF 2022 and NIRF 2021 Management Category rankings.

About Bharti School of Telecommunication Technology and Management:

Bharti Foundation in partnership with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has set up Bharti School of Telecommunication Technology and Management at IIT Delhi. The School has been set up with the vision “to develop telecom leaders through excellence in education and research”. Over the years the School has emerged as a premier institute in developing ‘Young Telecom Leaders’ that will make India a telecom superpower. Bharti School offers PhD, MS(Research), M.Tech(with focus on Telecom Technology and Management), and MBA ( with focus on Telecom systems Management) degrees. The Bharti School provides state-of-the-art labs to its students that are comparable to the best in the world. The school itself is housed in a modern building with very good facilities.Along with that School has been continuously coming up with new programs to maintain a vibrant learning environment since its inception.

