Home > Business News > Simmi Saboo Returns Heart and Soul to Contemporary Indian wear in an Era of Fast Fashion

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: January 10, 2026 17:38:11 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10: In today’s fashion world, fast trends and mass produced designs are everywhere. Many consumers are now looking for clothing that feels personal and meaningful. Designer Simmi Saboo believes everyone has a hidden side that seeks self expression. Through her label, 17:17, she brings this belief to life by treating every garment as a canvas. The brand blends Indian heritage with modern design, creating pieces that feel soulful and relevant to contemporary life.       

Founded in 2016, 17:17 by Simmi Saboo is a contemporary Indianwear label shaped by over 20 years of design experience. Known for her expertise in graphics and digital prints, Simmi Saboo brings a distinct visual identity to the brand. She describes this approach as amiable elegance. The label is rooted in comfort dressing, sustainability, and inclusivity. Each made to order design is created to celebrate body diversity and offer a flattering fit. The brand has a strong retail presence with stores in Surat, Mumbai, and Jaipur. It serves luxury consumers across Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan. The label also continues to grow its digital presence through its official website and leading fashion platforms. 

“17:17 was created for people who want to feel relevant without losing themselves to trends,” says Simmi Saboo. “Style today moves fast, but it should still feel personal and comfortable. Through contemporary silhouettes and thoughtful design, we help people stay updated while wearing something that feels true to them.”

The label offers a diverse range of designs for different luxury occasions. Its portfolio includes bridal and wedding wear, as well as festive and seasonal collections. The women’s wear line showcases a mix of handcrafted gold embroidery and vibrant digital floral prints on rich fabrics such as pure silk and delicate tissue. Signature styles include saree gowns, relaxed lehenga cholis, kurta sets, structured pantsuits, kaftans, and tailored jumpsuits.

Expanding its vision beyond womenswear, the brand now offers a curated menswear line designed with the same refined aesthetic. Beyond apparel, 17:17 by Simmi Saboo has ventured into lifestyle with an exclusive crockery collection that reflects the brand’s artistic sensibility.

The label’s dedication to blending heritage with modern design, evident across its portfolio, is exemplified in the Zooni collection. It is a tribute to Kashmiri heritage, drawing inspiration from traditional kalin carpet patterns. The collection brings the region’s artistic legacy to life through detailed embroidery and modern silhouettes.

Over the years, 17:17 by Simmi Saboo has been featured in leading fashion publications such as Vogue India, Grazia, and Femina India. In 2024, the brand received wider recognition at Lakmé Fashion Week. Actor Soha Ali Khan walked the ramp as the face of the brand. She wore a moss green panelled lehenga that highlighted Kashmiri craftsmanship.
Beyond physical stores, 17:17 by Simmi Saboo reaches audiences online through Nykaa Fashion, its website, Instagram, and Facebook, showcasing its design philosophy and latest collections.

About 17:17 by Simmi Saboo
https://1717designerwear.com/pages/about-us

Founded in 2016, 17:17 by Simmi Saboo is a contemporary Indianwear label led by designer Simmi Saboo, who brings over two decades of industry experience. The brand seamlessly blends traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern design sensibilities across bridal, festive, and occasion wear, complemented by curated menswear and a lifestyle crockery line.

The label has a strong retail presence with exclusive boutiques in Surat, Mumbai and Jaipur. In addition, the brand is available on leading fashion platforms such as Nykaa Fashion and its website, catering to luxury consumers across India. Rooted in comfort, sustainability, and inclusivity, 17:17 by Simmi Saboo focuses on made-to-order designs that ensure a flattering fit, reflecting the evolving needs of the modern Indian wardrobe.

17:17 Stores

Surat
Opp. Shreeji Locha, Near Jani Farsan, Citylight Road, Parle, Surat Point – 395007

Mumbai
Shop No. 09, Rizvi Mahal, Waterfield Road, Bandra West, Mumbai – 400050;

Jaipur
GHP Enclave, Krishna Marg,
C-Scheme, Jaipur

First published on: Jan 10, 2026 5:38 PM IST
QUICK LINKS