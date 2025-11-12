LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bollywood actor health David Ellison Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar elections 2025 Bollywood actor health David Ellison Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar elections 2025 Bollywood actor health David Ellison Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar elections 2025 Bollywood actor health David Ellison Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar elections 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bollywood actor health David Ellison Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar elections 2025 Bollywood actor health David Ellison Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar elections 2025 Bollywood actor health David Ellison Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar elections 2025 Bollywood actor health David Ellison Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar elections 2025
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Adani Group Announces Strategic Entry Into Battery Energy Storage Sector With One Of The World’s Largest Single-location BESS Projects

Adani Group Announces Strategic Entry Into Battery Energy Storage Sector With One Of The World’s Largest Single-location BESS Projects

Adani Group enters the Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) sector with a 1126 MW / 3530 MWh project at Khavda, enhancing India’s energy security, grid reliability, and renewable integration by 2026.

Adani Group Announces Strategic Entry into Battery Energy Storage Sector with one of the World’s Largest Single-location BESS Projects
Adani Group Announces Strategic Entry into Battery Energy Storage Sector with one of the World’s Largest Single-location BESS Projects

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: November 12, 2025 12:04:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Adani Group Announces Strategic Entry Into Battery Energy Storage Sector With One Of The World’s Largest Single-location BESS Projects

Ahmedabad, November 11, 2025: Adani Group announces its foray into the Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) sector with a pioneering 1126 MW / 3530 MWh project. The BESS project would have a power capacity of 1126 MW and energy capacity 3530 MWh. This means that BESS would be able to store 3530 MWh of energy, extending power capacity of 1126 MW by ~3 hrs. This project, entailing deployment of more than 700 BESS containers, will be the largest BESS installation in India and one of the world’s largest single-location BESS deployments. This historic project will be commissioned by March 2026.

This strategic initiative is a major step toward enhancing India’s energy security, enabling round-the-clock clean electricity and supporting the country’s transition to a low-carbon future. The BESS will play a critical role in easing peak load pressures, reducing transmission congestion, and mitigating solar curtailment, thereby improving grid reliability and efficiency.

The project is in the advanced stages of deployment at Khavda, the world’s largest renewable energy plant. The project is being developed with cutting-edge lithium-ion battery technology and is being integrated with advanced energy management systems to ensure optimal performance and reliability. The deployment will support peak load management and energy shifting, thereby playing a critical role in decarbonizing the power sector. This pioneering project will serve as a cornerstone in the world’s clean energy evolution, enabling grid stability, renewable integration, and round-the-clock power availability, while positioning the Khavda renewable energy plant as the world’s largest RE and storage park.

A Strategic Leap Toward Energy Transition

Speaking on the occasion of the announcement, Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group, said, “Energy storage is the cornerstone of a renewable-powered future. With this historic project, we are not only setting global benchmarks but also reinforcing our commitment to India’s energy independence and sustainability. This initiative will enable us to deliver reliable, clean, and affordable energy solutions at scale.”

With this strategic entry, the Adani Group joins the ranks of global energy leaders investing in large-scale storage infrastructure, marking a transformative moment in India’s clean energy journey.

Scaling Ambitions: 15 GWh by FY27 and 50 GWh in Five Years

Building on this flagship deployment, the Adani Group has laid out a clear and ambitious roadmap to scale its energy storage footprint. The Group plans to deploy an additional 15 GWh of BESS capacity by March 2027, with a long-term target of 50 GWh total over the next five years. This scale of ambition reflects the Group’s commitment to building a resilient and future-ready energy ecosystem that aligns with India’s net-zero goals and global climate commitments.

First published on: Nov 12, 2025 12:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Tata Motors CV Soars 28% On Market Debut, Signaling New Era After Demerger

Gujarat’s Airline Ventura Airconnect Becomes a Divine Messenger (DEV-DOOT) through Organ Transfer Service

Q2 Results Today: Rush Of 500 Companies, Including Tata Steel, HAL And IRCTC, Set To Shake Dalal Street

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 12: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Groww IPO Listing: Fintech Star Shines Bright With 12% Premium Debut, ₹6,632 Crore Market Entry Opens With A Bang

LATEST NEWS

CAT 2025 Admit Card OUT Soon: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket, Latest Official Updates on IIM Exam

Who Is Palak Muchhal? Bollywood Singer Who Just Entered the Guinness World Records – Here’s Why

‘Zindagi Kharab Kardunga Teri!’, Delhi Man Caught On Video Dragging And Abusing Woman Outside 5-Star Hotel, WATCH

“New York Will Turn Into …”, What Real Estate Billionaire Barry Sternlicht Said On Zohran Mamdani’s Win?

Adani Group Announces Strategic Entry Into Battery Energy Storage Sector With One Of The World’s Largest Single-location BESS Projects

‘I Am From India, How Could You Do This?’, McDonald’s Singapore Mix-Up Leaves Vegetarian Woman In Tears, Video Goes Viral

Shehnaaz Gill Is Shubman Gill’s Sister? Bigg Boss 13 Star Breaks Silence On Viral Rumours

Telengana’s Minister Konda Surekha Clarifies: ‘No Intention to Hurt or Defame Akkineni Nagarjuna or His Family’

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: How Women Voters Outnumbered and Outshined Men at the Polls

China’s New Hongqi Bridge Collapses Days After Opening, Internet Calls It ‘Made in China’ Moment, WATCH

Adani Group Announces Strategic Entry Into Battery Energy Storage Sector With One Of The World’s Largest Single-location BESS Projects

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Adani Group Announces Strategic Entry Into Battery Energy Storage Sector With One Of The World’s Largest Single-location BESS Projects

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Adani Group Announces Strategic Entry Into Battery Energy Storage Sector With One Of The World’s Largest Single-location BESS Projects
Adani Group Announces Strategic Entry Into Battery Energy Storage Sector With One Of The World’s Largest Single-location BESS Projects
Adani Group Announces Strategic Entry Into Battery Energy Storage Sector With One Of The World’s Largest Single-location BESS Projects
Adani Group Announces Strategic Entry Into Battery Energy Storage Sector With One Of The World’s Largest Single-location BESS Projects

QUICK LINKS