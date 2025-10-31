Adani’s ACC Q2 Results: 460% Surged In Profit At Rs 1,119 Crore, What’s Behind This Massive Jump?

Adani Group’s ACC Limited, a well- known cement on Friday has reported its Q2 (FY25-26) PAT rose 460% to Rs 1,119 crore in comparison to Rs.200 crore reported in the similar quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The Adani Group’s cement company reported quarterly revenue of Rs. 5,932 crore, a 28 per cent year-on-year increase, which is the highest ever in the Q2 series, driven by higher premium products.

ACC Limited, part of the diversified Adani Group and the fastest-growing building materials and solutions company, delivered an exceptional Q2 2025-26 performance, characterised by strong growth in sales volumes and a sharp rise in EBITDA, sustaining momentum through the start of the fiscal year.

“The Company’s ‘Reimaginaction’ drive continues to bring positive traction across key value levers. This achievement reflects enhanced operational efficiency and a sharper customer-centric approach, supported by a focused transformation agenda, disciplined execution, wider accessibility of premium solutions driven by recent tax reforms, and rapid digital integration across the dealer, contractor and logistics ecosystem,” the company said in a statement.

Vinod Bahety, Whole-Time Director and CEO of ACC Limited, stated that the quarter that has passed has been instrumental for the cement sector.

Despite the challenges posed by prolonged monsoons, the sector stands to benefit from several favourable developments, including the GST 2.0 reforms, the Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCCT), and the withdrawal of coal cess, Bahety added.

“These developments will support steady demand momentum going forward. The Salai Banwa and Kalamboli expansion projects will add 3.4 MTPA this year. Plant debottlenecking will unlock capacity of 5.6 MTPA, Logistics debottlenecking will help improve utilisation levels.”

As part of the larger Adani Cement family and under the parentage of Ambuja Cements, ACC is benefitting from the Group’s integrated ecosystem — spanning logistics, renewable energy, and innovation. Ambuja’s strategic investments in this ecosystem are also helping ACC’s expansion, cost improvement and transformation.

“The upcoming clinker capacities of Ambuja 30 MTPA, 1000 MW of RE power will also be available for ACC under MSA, which will continue its growth momentum. The outlook for the balance of FY’26 remains positive, led by cost improvement, premiumisation and digitalisation,” Whole-Time Director and CEO, added.

Lead cement supplier for some of the iconic infrastructure projects in recent times are Navi Mumbai International Airport, the world’s highest single-arch railway bridge over the Chenab River, and supplied concrete for the raft foundation of the world’s tallest Maa Umiya Temple in Ahmedabad, setting a new world record (24,100 cubic metres within 54 hours).

The GST on cement has been reduced from 28 per cent to 18 per cent under the GST 2.0 reforms, effective from September 22, 2025.

ACC asserted that the entire benefit has been passed on to the customers.

In this regard, the Company has disseminated extensive communication through national media, social media, and communication with dealers and other channel partners. Overall, the GST reforms, resulting in reduced cement prices, have helped aspiring customers prefer Adani Cement’s premium products.

ACC Limited, a subsidiary of Ambuja Cements and part of the diversified Adani Group, with a legacy of nearly nine decades, it operates 20 cement manufacturing sites, 116 ready-mix concrete plants, and a nationwide network of channel partners, serving its customers.

(Inputs from ANI)

