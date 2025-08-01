Home > Business > Aditya Infotech IPO Allotment Today: Over 100× Subscription Sparks Buzz, GMP Signals 43% Listing Pop

Aditya Infotech IPO Allotment Today: Over 100× Subscription Sparks Buzz, GMP Signals 43% Listing Pop

Aditya Infotech IPO saw 106× subscription and a strong ₹290–300 GMP, suggesting ~43% listing gains. Allotment releases today, with listing set for August 5 on BSE/NSE.

Published: August 1, 2025 11:50:46 IST

Aditya Infotech IPO Sees Massive Demand — Did You Subscribe?

Aditya Infotech opened its ₹1,300 crore IPO on July 29 and closed on July 31, 2025. And guess what? It turned out to be a blockbuster! The issue was subscribed a whopping 106.23 times, showing huge investor interest across the board. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the race with 133× subscription, while retail and non-institutional investors also showed strong appetite.

Planning what to do next? If you applied, keep an eye on your inbox—allotment results are expected today, August 1. Refunds and demat credits will be processed by August 4, and listing is set for August 5 on both BSE and NSE.

The company aims to use the funds to reduce debt and for general corporate purposes. With a strong grey market premium (GMP) hinting at solid listing gains Aditya Infotech is all set!

Grey Market Premium Surges — Strong Pre-Listing Gains Expected

The grey market premium (GMP) for Aditya Infotech’s IPO is heating up! Shares are trading at a ₹290–300 premium over the ₹675 upper price band, signaling an impressive 42–44% potential gain on listing day. Brokers predict the stock could debut around ₹960–₹965 on the exchange. This feverish activity shows strong investor confidence and high expectations ahead of the official listing. If you’re holding shares, this could mean exciting gains right from day one. Are you watching the grey market buzz closely? It’s clear the market sees big things ahead for Aditya Infotech.

How To Check Your Allotment Status

  • MUFG Intime India
    • Required Fields: PAN / Application No. / Client-ID
    • Purpose: Registrar tracking
  • BSE / NSE Websites
    • Required Fields: PAN / Application No. / IPO name
    • Purpose: Official allotment check
  • Broker Apps
    • Navigate to IPO section → Aditya Infotech
    • Purpose: Convenient status view

What Happens Next

After the IPO subscription closes, the allotment process will finalize on August 1. Investors will then know whether they have been allotted shares. Following this, refunds for unsuccessful applicants and share credits for successful investors will be processed by August 4. Finally, Aditya Infotech will make its official stock market debut with its listing on both the NSE and BSE starting August 5. This marks the moment investors can trade their shares openly on the exchange. Keep an eye on these key dates to track your investment and prepare for the exciting listing day ahead. 

