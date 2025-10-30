After Amazon Layoffs, Puma To Cut 900 Jobs As Sales Continue To Decline

German sportswear maker Puma on Wednesday said that it would cut a further 13% of its workforce globally, equivalent to 900 jobs by the end of 2026, as its sales continued to decline. The company had already cut 500 roles worldwide this year as part of a cost-cutting program announced in March.

Puma now said it would expand the program, as it attempts to turn around its performance under new chief executive Arthur Hoeld. It has been hit by lower demand for its products and the impact of US tariffs.

The company reported a decline in sales of 10.4% on a currency-adjusted basis to 1.96 billion euros ($2.29 billion) in the third-quarter, slightly below the 1.98 billion expected by analysts in a company-provided poll.

The company said it expects to return to growth from 2027.

In other similar development, Amazon is reportedly planning to lay off between 800 and 1,000 employees in India as part of its ongoing global restructuring, according to a report by The Economic Times (ET) on Wednesday. The US-based e-commerce giant is intensifying its focus on artificial intelligence (AI) to improve efficiency and cut costs.

The layoffs are expected to affect multiple departments in Amazon India, including finance, human resources, and technology, ET reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Most of the impacted employees are said to work under Amazon’s global teams, suggesting that the move is part of a wider company-wide reorganization.

This marks Amazon’s second major round of job cuts in two years, as CEO Andy Jassy positions the company for a future increasingly driven by AI integration and automation.

With inputs from Reuters

