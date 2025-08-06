Apple to Invest $100 Billion into US Manufacturing in Major Expansion

Apple is expanding its US operations with a fresh $100 billion investment, which will include launching an American Manufacturing Program to bring more of its supply chain stateside, according to a report published by CNN on Wednesday. The move follows a previous $500 billion commitment announced earlier this year and comes amid growing pressure from the federal government under President Donald Trump. A White House official confirmed the announcement to the American media network, and hailed the development as a win for American jobs.

“President Trump’s America First economic agenda has secured trillions of dollars in investments that support American jobs… Today’s announcement with Apple is another win for our manufacturing industry,” CNN quoted White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers as saying.

According to the report, the initiative aims not only to boost Apple’s domestic manufacturing but also to incentivise other American companies to source and produce critical components locally.

Stocks React, But Apple Faces Headwinds

Meanwhile, Apple shares climbed 3.5% on Wednesday, in their largest one-day gain since May despite a roughly 16% drop in value year-to-date, the report said. Analysts suggest the stock surge reflects optimism about stabilisation and the long-term payoff of the US investments.

Apple, however, reportedly continues to face several key challenges, including navigating tariff pressures, workforce shortages, and reliance on suppliers in Asia. Apple CEO Tim Cook, the report said, has privately engaged with the Trump administration on trade matters, while predicting $1.1 billion in tariff-related expenses in the September quarter.

Trump’s Push to ‘Make in America’

The move aligns with the Trump team’s strategy to push tech giants like Apple and Samsung toward moving production out of China and into the US.

“If [iPhones] are not made in the United States… a tariff of at least 25% must be paid by Apple to the US,” Trump had said on an earlier occasion, warning the tech giant of consequences.

Reports suggest that Cook and Trump have discussed the issue in private. While Apple’s iPhones largely come from India, the latest tariffs on India do not apply to smartphones, which, in turn, comes as a reprieve for Apple.

Move Is A Part of the US Tech Realignment

Apple isn’t alone in investing big in the US manufacturing. Recent announcements reportedly include:

Texas Instruments pledging $60 billion for semiconductor projects.

TSMC committing $100 billion to chip production domestically.

Nvidia planning to build supercomputers in the US.

According to the report, Apple’s investment also includes opening a manufacturing academy in Detroit and sourcing rare-earth materials from the US-based supplier MP Materials.