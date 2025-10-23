LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CBI Canada visa delay bank holidays October 2025 India vs Australia Bihar Gangster delhi air pollution gold price fall CBI Canada visa delay bank holidays October 2025 India vs Australia Bihar Gangster delhi air pollution gold price fall CBI Canada visa delay bank holidays October 2025 India vs Australia Bihar Gangster delhi air pollution gold price fall CBI Canada visa delay bank holidays October 2025 India vs Australia Bihar Gangster delhi air pollution gold price fall
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CBI Canada visa delay bank holidays October 2025 India vs Australia Bihar Gangster delhi air pollution gold price fall CBI Canada visa delay bank holidays October 2025 India vs Australia Bihar Gangster delhi air pollution gold price fall CBI Canada visa delay bank holidays October 2025 India vs Australia Bihar Gangster delhi air pollution gold price fall CBI Canada visa delay bank holidays October 2025 India vs Australia Bihar Gangster delhi air pollution gold price fall
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Are banks open or closed on October 23, 2025? Check City wise List

Are banks open or closed on October 23, 2025? Check City wise List

On October 23, 2025, banks in several Indian states will remain closed for Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhaiya Dooj or Bhau Beej, while others will operate as usual. States like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, and parts of West Bengal will observe a bank holiday. However, major cities such as Delhi and Mumbai are expected to have banks open, as the day is not listed as a public holiday there. Customers are advised to confirm with their local branches for city-specific updates.

Are banks open or closed on October 23, 2025? Check City wise List

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: October 23, 2025 09:30:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Are banks open or closed on October 23, 2025? Check City wise List

Bhai Dooj is on Thursday, October 23, 2025, which is the day after Diwali. On this day in many Indian states observance and/or holiday observance may represent the holiday, it is a bank holiday. 

States with Bhai Dooj where Banks are closed or limited hours.

So according to Reserve Bank of India regional holiday calendar on Thursday, October 23, 2025, banks will be closed according to the holiday or observance of a holiday, such as Bhai Dooj, Bhaubeej or local observance, Chitragupt Jayanti or Laxmi Puja(Bhratri Dwitiya). 

The following states have a bank holiday on this date:

State / Region

Reason for Holiday

Gujarat

Bhai Dooj / Bhaubeej ​

Uttar Pradesh

Bhai Dooj / Bhratridwitiya ​

Uttarakhand

Bhai Dooj ​

Rajasthan

Bhai Dooj ​

Sikkim

Bhai Dooj ​

Himachal Pradesh

Chitragupt Jayanti ​

Manipur

Ningol Chakkouba (related festival) ​

West Bengal

Laxmi Puja (post-Diwali) ​

 

You Might Be Interested In

Major Cities and Bank Status on October 23, 2025

Here’s a quick glance at city-wise bank status for Bhai Dooj 2025:

City

Bank Status

Observance

New Delhi

Open

Not a gazetted holiday ​

Mumbai

Open

Not listed for closure ​

Kolkata

Closed

Laxmi Puja observance ​

Lucknow

Closed

Bhai Dooj ​

Jaipur

Closed

Bhai Dooj ​

Ahmedabad

Closed

Bhaubeej ​

Dehradun

Closed

Bhai Dooj ​

Gangtok

Closed

Bhai Dooj ​

Shimla

Closed

Chitragupt Jayanti ​

Imphal

Closed

Ningol Chakkouba ​

Chennai

Open

No regional observance ​

Bengaluru

Open

No local holiday ​

Hyderabad

Open

No local holiday ​

Bhubaneswar

Open

Regular working day ​

Chandigarh

Open

No Bhai Dooj holiday ​

Key Notes

  • The majority of major metro cities (Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru) banks will be open.
  • Banks will be closed in the regional offices in Indian states that observe Bhai Dooj (i.e. Gujarat, UP, and Rajasthan).
  • All ATMs, net-banking, and mobile transactions will be functional throughout India.
  • The next closure of banks after Bhai Dooj will be Saturday, October 25, 2025 (Fourth Saturday as per RBI rules).

Bank closures in select northern and eastern Indian states (October 23, 2025) for Bhai Dooj and Bhaubeej and other related days. Overall, most of southern and western India will have full function of banking. Double check with your bank branch for specifics, especially if you have an offline transaction or documentation work planned that day.

Bank holiday information for October 23, 2025, is based on publicly available state-wise holiday calendars. Timings and closures may vary by state, city, or specific bank branch. Customers should verify local schedules or check official RBI and bank websites for final confirmation. Online and ATM services will remain functional nationwide.

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 9:30 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bank holidays October 2025banks open or closed 23 October 2025Bhai Dooj 2025 bank holidayBhai Dooj bank closure Indiacity-wise bank holiday listDelhi bank holiday 2025home-hero-pos-4Mumbai bank holiday 2025October 23 2025 bank holiday

RELATED News

Dollar edges up ahead of CPI, trade news; yen slips

BHP flags 'difficult decisions' ahead for Australian metallurgical coal business

US hits top Russian oil companies with sanctions, EU bans Russian LNG

Labubu resale price falls may be more about supply than demand

Are Gold And Silver Prices In India Set To Fall Today As Global Rates Crash?

LATEST NEWS

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (23-10-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Smriti Irani Calls Bill Gates’ Appearance In ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ A Historic TV Moment

Woman Gang-Raped and Robbed By Three Men Inside Her Home In Bengaluru

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (23.10.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Meet Anna Chapman, Infamous Russian Spy, Vladimir Putin Has Now Assigned Her The Role Of…

Exclusive-Nexperia's China unit resumes chip sales to domestic distributors, sources say

BRIEF-Exxon Reports Operations Require Flaring At Beaumont, Texas Complex

Bhai Dooj 2025 Puja Vidhi: Step-by-Step Guide with Do’s & Don’ts for Tilak Ritual at Home

HBO Max hikes prices in US for second time in less than 18 months

EXCLUSIVE-Nexperia's China unit resumes chip sales to domestic distributors, sources say

Are banks open or closed on October 23, 2025? Check City wise List

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are banks open or closed on October 23, 2025? Check City wise List

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Are banks open or closed on October 23, 2025? Check City wise List
Are banks open or closed on October 23, 2025? Check City wise List
Are banks open or closed on October 23, 2025? Check City wise List
Are banks open or closed on October 23, 2025? Check City wise List
QUICK LINKS