Are banks open or closed on October 23, 2025? Check City wise List

Bhai Dooj is on Thursday, October 23, 2025, which is the day after Diwali. On this day in many Indian states observance and/or holiday observance may represent the holiday, it is a bank holiday.

States with Bhai Dooj where Banks are closed or limited hours.

So according to Reserve Bank of India regional holiday calendar on Thursday, October 23, 2025, banks will be closed according to the holiday or observance of a holiday, such as Bhai Dooj, Bhaubeej or local observance, Chitragupt Jayanti or Laxmi Puja(Bhratri Dwitiya).

The following states have a bank holiday on this date:

State / Region Reason for Holiday Gujarat Bhai Dooj / Bhaubeej ​ Uttar Pradesh Bhai Dooj / Bhratridwitiya ​ Uttarakhand Bhai Dooj ​ Rajasthan Bhai Dooj ​ Sikkim Bhai Dooj ​ Himachal Pradesh Chitragupt Jayanti ​ Manipur Ningol Chakkouba (related festival) ​ West Bengal Laxmi Puja (post-Diwali) ​

Major Cities and Bank Status on October 23, 2025

Here’s a quick glance at city-wise bank status for Bhai Dooj 2025:

City Bank Status Observance New Delhi Open Not a gazetted holiday ​ Mumbai Open Not listed for closure ​ Kolkata Closed Laxmi Puja observance ​ Lucknow Closed Bhai Dooj ​ Jaipur Closed Bhai Dooj ​ Ahmedabad Closed Bhaubeej ​ Dehradun Closed Bhai Dooj ​ Gangtok Closed Bhai Dooj ​ Shimla Closed Chitragupt Jayanti ​ Imphal Closed Ningol Chakkouba ​ Chennai Open No regional observance ​ Bengaluru Open No local holiday ​ Hyderabad Open No local holiday ​ Bhubaneswar Open Regular working day ​ Chandigarh Open No Bhai Dooj holiday ​

Key Notes

The majority of major metro cities (Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru) banks will be open.

Banks will be closed in the regional offices in Indian states that observe Bhai Dooj (i.e. Gujarat, UP, and Rajasthan).

All ATMs, net-banking, and mobile transactions will be functional throughout India.

The next closure of banks after Bhai Dooj will be Saturday, October 25, 2025 (Fourth Saturday as per RBI rules).

Bank closures in select northern and eastern Indian states (October 23, 2025) for Bhai Dooj and Bhaubeej and other related days. Overall, most of southern and western India will have full function of banking. Double check with your bank branch for specifics, especially if you have an offline transaction or documentation work planned that day.

Bank holiday information for October 23, 2025, is based on publicly available state-wise holiday calendars. Timings and closures may vary by state, city, or specific bank branch. Customers should verify local schedules or check official RBI and bank websites for final confirmation. Online and ATM services will remain functional nationwide.