LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Are You Worried About A Low Salary And How To Manage It? Use This Rule To Master Your Money And Spend Smart!

Are You Worried About A Low Salary And How To Manage It? Use This Rule To Master Your Money And Spend Smart!

How Survive In Less Salary? The 50:30:20 rule helps you manage your salary effectively by splitting income into 50% needs, 30% wants, and 20% savings/investments, ensuring financial stability while enjoying life responsibly.

Are You Worried About A Low Salary And How To Manage It? Use This Rule To Master Your Money And Spend Smart!
Are You Worried About A Low Salary And How To Manage It? Use This Rule To Master Your Money And Spend Smart!

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 22, 2025 01:49:53 IST

Master Your Money: The 50:30:20 Rule

Finding it too tough to deal with your pay? Money, food, rent, and that every-now-and-then spend can even feel like you are burning money. No need to worry, here is a quick formula: the 50:30:20 rule. It is a simple method of splitting your income in order to spend, have fun, and save without worrying.

The principle is as follows: half is needs- 50% for rent, food, utilities, and other necessities; 30% for wants- movies, eating out, shopping, or that favorite thing you have been looking at. And the final 20%? Save it or invest it- use it as a backup, for future aspirations, or to establish a money cushion which will accumulate over time.

The best part? This rule is not rigid- it’s flexible, realistic, and even entertaining! Experience the difference, save more, and still live. Which aspect of your salary do you believe is blown the fastest: needs, wants, or savings?

What Is The 50:30:20 Salary Rule?

Have you ever wondered how you can make your salary work in your favor rather than going down the drain? The 50:30:20 rule is a small but intelligent method of dividing your income into three categories: needs, wants, and savings/investments. Imagine a cheat code to adulting, spend, enjoy, and save without the hassles!

  • 50% for Needs: The basic necessities of rent, groceries, bills, transport, insurance, and healthcare claim half of your income. In other words, what you cannot do without. Paying these upfront will keep you on track and prevent the end-of-the-month panic where you are crying, “I have no money!”
  • 30% for Wants: Life isn’t just bills! This is the fun part- movies, going out to restaurants, shopping, traveling, hobbies, or that small luxury that you have been wishing to spend some money on. The only twist is that you can go ahead and enjoy it without any nagging conscience, but just don’t allow it to snowball. Keep it fun, not reckless.
  • 20% for Savings & Investments: The golden 20%! Accumulate your emergency cash, settle debts, or invest in mutual funds, stocks, or retirement pensions. Even minor regular contributions can become a monetary stronghold over time. Your self of tomorrow will be grateful to you!

Why The 50:30:20 Rule Works?

  • Balanced Spending: It helps you meet the necessities, spend on enjoying your life, and save at the same time.
  • Focused Frugality: You will not spend impulsively by allocating set percentages.
  • Long-term Security: Saving and investing regularly helps you acquire wealth and be ready in case of an emergency.
  • Basic and Adaptable: It is simple to comprehend and modify according to individual situations, which makes it appropriate for both newcomers and experienced earners.

Also Read: Just Graduated? Here’s How To Dodge Credit Card Traps To Keep Your Finances And CIBIL Safe

Tags: business newsfinancesalary

RELATED News

India's flex space market sees 72% uptake by global firms, emerges as one of most mature ecosystems: Report
Markets brace for volatility as key global and domestic triggers line up this week: Experts
No Price Hike Tomorrow: Will Cigarettes And Alcohol Get Expensive Under Sin Tax As New GST Is Implemented From Tomorrow?
India's forex reserves climb by $4.7 bn to hit $702.97 bn, marking 3rd straight weekly rise
Industry leaders urge single-window clearance for GCCs, startups amid US H1B visa policy changes

LATEST NEWS

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says Zubeen Garg "will be accorded a befitting farewell", inspects proposed cremation site
"He didn't lay it on me": Eugene Levy on Dan Levy's idea of 'Schitt's Creek' reboot
"Fielding coach ne email daal diya hai ladkon ko…": Suryakumar's hilarious reply on team's catch drops
Charlie Kirk Memorial Sees Massive 200,000 Attendance, Donal Trump, Elon Musk Joins Ceremony
Researchers make atoms talk to each other inside silicon chips: Study
Assam Cabinet approves relocation of 10th AP Battalion, bilingual exams, Zubeen Garg memorial
"World will hear from us": Netanyahu vows response after UK, Australia, Canada recognise Palestine
Are You Worried About A Low Salary And How To Manage It? Use This Rule To Master Your Money And Spend Smart!
"Family requested to hold cremation in vicinity of Guwahati": Assam Minister on last rites of singer Zubeen Garg
The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Suhana Khan roots for Aryan Khan, shares his childhood pic with dad SRK
Are You Worried About A Low Salary And How To Manage It? Use This Rule To Master Your Money And Spend Smart!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are You Worried About A Low Salary And How To Manage It? Use This Rule To Master Your Money And Spend Smart!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Are You Worried About A Low Salary And How To Manage It? Use This Rule To Master Your Money And Spend Smart!
Are You Worried About A Low Salary And How To Manage It? Use This Rule To Master Your Money And Spend Smart!
Are You Worried About A Low Salary And How To Manage It? Use This Rule To Master Your Money And Spend Smart!
Are You Worried About A Low Salary And How To Manage It? Use This Rule To Master Your Money And Spend Smart!

QUICK LINKS