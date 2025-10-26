LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Bessent says China to delay rare earths rules by a year, buy U.S. soybeans

Bessent says China to delay rare earths rules by a year, buy U.S. soybeans

Bessent says China to delay rare earths rules by a year, buy U.S. soybeans
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 26, 2025 19:46:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bessent says China to delay rare earths rules by a year, buy U.S. soybeans

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday that he anticipates that China will revive substantial purchases of U.S. soybeans for several years and will delay its expanded licensing regime for rare earths by a year and re-examine it after two days of trade talks in Malaysia. Bessent told the CBS program "Face the Nation" that the soybean purchases would be substantial. Bessent said on ABC's "This Week" program that when President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping announce a trade deal next Thursday U.S. soybean farmers "will feel very good about what's going on both for this season and the coming seasons for several years." Bessent also said on "Face the Nation" that the details for a deal to transfer ownership of Chinese short video app TikTok to U.S. control were ironed out and that Trump and Xi would be able to "consummate" the transaction next week. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Will Dunham)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 26, 2025 7:46 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

US and China agree on trade framework ahead of leaders' meeting

HD Hyundai Heavy, Huntington Ingalls to jointly build U.S. navy auxiliary ships

Thailand, US reach framework agreement on trade

US, Vietnam agree to boost trade, tariffs on some Vietnamese goods may be removed

Trump reverses Biden-era rules on copper smelters

LATEST NEWS

Madhya Pradesh Shocker Caught On Video: Minor Girls In School Uniform Buy Liquor, Pack Them In Bags, Shopkeeper Arrested

Cyclone Montha: Andhra And Odisha On Red Alert, Indian Army Gears Up For Landfall

UPDATE 3-Trump oversees truce signing and trade deal flurry on first Asian stop  

WTA 250, Chennai Open Women's Singles Final Rounds and Seeds Progress

Bessent says China to delay rare earths rules by a year, buy U.S. soybeans

Alex Marquez wins Malaysia MotoGP ahead of Acosta and Mir

ISRAEL GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON: ISRAEL WILL MAINTAIN OVERALL SECURITY CONTROL OVER THE GAZA STRIP

How Is Rupali Ganguly Related To Satish Shah? Actress Breaks Down At Late Co-Star’s Last Rites- Watch

Alex Marquez wins Malaysia MotoGP ahead of Acosta and Mir

India-China Direct Flights Resume After Five Years: Here’s When Kolkata To Guangzhou Service Departs, Check Timings And Schedule

Bessent says China to delay rare earths rules by a year, buy U.S. soybeans

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bessent says China to delay rare earths rules by a year, buy U.S. soybeans

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bessent says China to delay rare earths rules by a year, buy U.S. soybeans
Bessent says China to delay rare earths rules by a year, buy U.S. soybeans
Bessent says China to delay rare earths rules by a year, buy U.S. soybeans
Bessent says China to delay rare earths rules by a year, buy U.S. soybeans

QUICK LINKS