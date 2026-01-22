Blockbuster Q3 Sends Eternal Shares Higher; Deepinder Goyal Steps Down As CEO, Shares Soar 7% in Unexpected Rally

Eternal Shares Surge After Q3 Results; Goyal Steps Down as CEO

Eternal shares were up with a bang on Thursday, rising more than 7% in early trade following the company’s blockbuster Q3 results. At one point, the share price climbed 7.33% to ₹304.20 on the BSE, making it a great day for investors. Eternal was still up 2.45% at ₹290.35 by 9:25 AM, indicating some profit-taking but sustained momentum. Adding to market chatter, Deepinder Goyal announced his resignation as MD & CEO to take up a new position as Vice Chairman and Director starting February 1.

Traders are now asking: will Eternal’s rally continue, or is it just a short sprint?

Eternal Q3FY26 Performance Snapshot: Consolidated and Segment-Wise Highlights

Category Metric Q3FY26 Performance YoY / Notes Consolidated Net Profit ₹102 crore +73% YoY Revenue from Operations ₹16,315 crore +201% YoY Like-for-Like Revenue Growth – +64% YoY Consolidated EBITDA ₹364 crore +28% YoY; Sequential +63% Food Delivery (Zomato) Adjusted Revenue ₹2,413 crore +26% YoY Net Order Value (NOV) – +17% YoY Gross Order Value (GOV) – +21% YoY Adjusted EBITDA ₹531 crore +26% YoY; Margin 5.4% (All-time high) Quick Commerce (Blinkit) NOV Growth – +121% YoY Like-for-Like NOV Growth – +130% YoY Adjusted EBITDA ₹4 crore Positive for the first time vs. ₹156 crore loss last quarter

Deepinder Goyal Steps Aside: What’s Next For Eternal?

The twist in the saga that has created a stir on Dalal Street is the resignation of Deepinder Goyal from the position of MD & CEO of Eternal, which will be effective from February 1, 2026, but he will durably take the position of Vice Chairman and Director. It is something like passing the baton, only that he is fully observing the event. Goyal, whose leadership has been a key factor for Zomato and Blinkit during periods of rapid growth, will now focus on the company’s overall strategy and governance, while the new CEO handles the daily operations.

This situation has raised the question among traders and investors: will this leadership combo trigger the next big leap for the company, or is it just a soft pit stop before the full-on race?

