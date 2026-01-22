LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner AI vernacular tools Bengaluru airport barron trump donald trump gautam gambhir Indian tourist davos Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner AI vernacular tools Bengaluru airport barron trump donald trump gautam gambhir Indian tourist davos Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner AI vernacular tools Bengaluru airport barron trump donald trump gautam gambhir Indian tourist davos Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner AI vernacular tools Bengaluru airport barron trump donald trump gautam gambhir Indian tourist davos
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner AI vernacular tools Bengaluru airport barron trump donald trump gautam gambhir Indian tourist davos Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner AI vernacular tools Bengaluru airport barron trump donald trump gautam gambhir Indian tourist davos Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner AI vernacular tools Bengaluru airport barron trump donald trump gautam gambhir Indian tourist davos Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner AI vernacular tools Bengaluru airport barron trump donald trump gautam gambhir Indian tourist davos
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Blockbuster Q3 Sends Eternal Shares Higher; Deepinder Goyal Steps Down As CEO, Shares Soar 7% in Unexpected Rally

Blockbuster Q3 Sends Eternal Shares Higher; Deepinder Goyal Steps Down As CEO, Shares Soar 7% in Unexpected Rally

Eternal shares soared over 7% after blockbuster Q3 results, with strong revenue and EBITDA growth. Deepinder Goyal resigns as CEO, becoming Vice Chairman, leaving investors curious about the company’s next move.

Deepinder Goyal Resigns as Zomato’s Eternal CEO (Image: X/deepigoyal)
Deepinder Goyal Resigns as Zomato’s Eternal CEO (Image: X/deepigoyal)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 22, 2026 10:15:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Blockbuster Q3 Sends Eternal Shares Higher; Deepinder Goyal Steps Down As CEO, Shares Soar 7% in Unexpected Rally

Eternal Shares Surge After Q3 Results; Goyal Steps Down as CEO

You Might Be Interested In

Eternal shares were up with a bang on Thursday, rising more than 7% in early trade following the company’s blockbuster Q3 results. At one point, the share price climbed 7.33% to ₹304.20 on the BSE, making it a great day for investors. Eternal was still up 2.45% at ₹290.35 by 9:25 AM, indicating some profit-taking but sustained momentum. Adding to market chatter, Deepinder Goyal announced his resignation as MD & CEO to take up a new position as Vice Chairman and Director starting February 1.

Traders are now asking: will Eternal’s rally continue, or is it just a short sprint?

You Might Be Interested In

Eternal Q3FY26 Performance Snapshot: Consolidated and Segment-Wise Highlights

Category Metric Q3FY26 Performance YoY / Notes
Consolidated Net Profit ₹102 crore +73% YoY
Revenue from Operations ₹16,315 crore +201% YoY
Like-for-Like Revenue Growth +64% YoY
Consolidated EBITDA ₹364 crore +28% YoY; Sequential +63%
Food Delivery (Zomato) Adjusted Revenue ₹2,413 crore +26% YoY
Net Order Value (NOV) +17% YoY
Gross Order Value (GOV) +21% YoY
Adjusted EBITDA ₹531 crore +26% YoY; Margin 5.4% (All-time high)
Quick Commerce (Blinkit) NOV Growth +121% YoY
Like-for-Like NOV Growth +130% YoY
Adjusted EBITDA ₹4 crore Positive for the first time vs. ₹156 crore loss last quarter

Deepinder Goyal Steps Aside: What’s Next For Eternal?

The twist in the saga that has created a stir on Dalal Street is the resignation of Deepinder Goyal from the position of MD & CEO of Eternal, which will be effective from February 1, 2026, but he will durably take the position of Vice Chairman and Director. It is something like passing the baton, only that he is fully observing the event. Goyal, whose leadership has been a key factor for Zomato and Blinkit during periods of rapid growth, will now focus on the company’s overall strategy and governance, while the new CEO handles the daily operations.

This situation has raised the question among traders and investors: will this leadership combo trigger the next big leap for the company, or is it just a soft pit stop before the full-on race?

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Stocks to Watch Today: Adani, Coforge, Bandhan Bank, Dr Reddy’s…

First published on: Jan 22, 2026 10:15 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-14

RELATED News

Stock Market Today: Nifty Hits 25,401, Sensex Gains Over 700 Points On Global Cues & Key Results

Stocks to Watch Today: Adani, Coforge, Bandhan Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, DLF, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Lemon Tree in focus on 22 January

What Is Happening in Global Markets Today, How Will It Impact Sensex and Nifty 50? Check Out Key Factors Today

Dove Soft Limited Launches CPaaS 2.0, an AI-Powered Multi-Channel Communication Platform

Surat Textile Industry Rapidly Moving Towards AI, Initiative Conducted by IDT at Laxmipati Group

LATEST NEWS

Motorola Signature To Launch On January 23 In India: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset, 50 MP Triple Camera, Premium Design—Check Price And Specs Here

Who Is Sanjeev Khirwar? IAS Officer At Centre Of Stadium Dog-Walking Controversy At Delhi Stadium, Appointed New MCD Commissioner

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 10: Chiranjeevi Film Crosses ₹250 Crore Worldwide, Set to Enter Top 10 Telugu Movies List

Fact Check: Viral Posts Claim Brooklyn Beckham’s Brother Cruz Reacted To Jokes About Victoria’s ‘Inappropriate’ Wedding Dance—Here’s What We Know

Blockbuster Q3 Sends Eternal Shares Higher; Deepinder Goyal Steps Down As CEO, Shares Soar 7% in Unexpected Rally

South Korean Woman Molested By Bengaluru Airport Staffer, Foreign National Taken To Men’s Toilet, Her Private Parts Touched & Forcibly Hugged

Dreams Cut Short: IAF Aspirant Killed in Hit-and-Run as Speeding SUV Mows Down 18-Year-Old Jogger on Jaipur Expressway

When Is IND vs NZ 2nd T20I? Check Date, Venue Information, And Predicted Playing XI Ahead Of The Thrilling Encounter

‘Saw Her Crying and Getting Hit’: Barron Trump Dials 999 After Witnessing Friend Being Brutally Assaulted Live by Ex-Boyfriend on FaceTime

Pakistan, Saudi Hypocrisy Exposed: Years Of Shouting For Palestine, Now Cashing In? 8 Muslim Nations Join Trump’s Gaza Board Of Peace

Blockbuster Q3 Sends Eternal Shares Higher; Deepinder Goyal Steps Down As CEO, Shares Soar 7% in Unexpected Rally

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Blockbuster Q3 Sends Eternal Shares Higher; Deepinder Goyal Steps Down As CEO, Shares Soar 7% in Unexpected Rally

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Blockbuster Q3 Sends Eternal Shares Higher; Deepinder Goyal Steps Down As CEO, Shares Soar 7% in Unexpected Rally
Blockbuster Q3 Sends Eternal Shares Higher; Deepinder Goyal Steps Down As CEO, Shares Soar 7% in Unexpected Rally
Blockbuster Q3 Sends Eternal Shares Higher; Deepinder Goyal Steps Down As CEO, Shares Soar 7% in Unexpected Rally
Blockbuster Q3 Sends Eternal Shares Higher; Deepinder Goyal Steps Down As CEO, Shares Soar 7% in Unexpected Rally

QUICK LINKS