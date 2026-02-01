LIVE TV
Union Budget 2026: 15 Archaeological Sites to Be Developed as Experiential Cultural Destinations, AVGC Labs Set Up in Schools and Colleges

Union Budget 2026: 15 Archaeological Sites to Be Developed as Experiential Cultural Destinations, AVGC Labs Set Up in Schools and Colleges

Budget 2026 Highlights: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced plans to transform 15 archaeological sites, including Lothal, Dholavira and Sarnath, into vibrant, immersive cultural destinations.

Union Budget 2026: 15 Archaeological Sites to Be Developed as Experiential Cultural Destinations. Photo: Gemini
Union Budget 2026: 15 Archaeological Sites to Be Developed as Experiential Cultural Destinations. Photo: Gemini

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: February 1, 2026 14:34:31 IST

Union Budget 2026: 15 Archaeological Sites to Be Developed as Experiential Cultural Destinations, AVGC Labs Set Up in Schools and Colleges

Budget 2026 Highlights: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced plans to transform 15 archaeological sites, including Lothal, Dholavira and Sarnath, into vibrant, immersive cultural destinations. 

The initiative will include curated walkways, immersive storytelling, and the use of technology to support conservation labs, interpretation centres and guides.

Presenting the Union Budget 2026-27 in Parliament, Nirmala Sitharaman said, “I propose to develop 15 archaeological sites, including Lothal, Dholavira, Rakhigarhi, Adichanallur, Sarnath, Hastinapur, and Leh Palace into vibrant, experiential cultural destinations. Excavated landscapes will be opened to the public through curated walkways. Immersive storytelling skills and technologies will be introduced to help conservation labs, interpretation centres, and guides.”

Four Telescope Facilities, AVGC Labs Announced in Budget 2026

FM Sitharaman also announced four telescope infrastructure facilities to be set up or upgraded.

“To promote astrophysics and astronomy via immersive experiences, four telescope infrastructure facilities will be set up or upgraded – the National Large Solar Telescope, the National Large Optical-infrared Telescope, the Himalayan Chandra Telescope and the COSMOS-2 Planetarium,” the Finance Minister said.

Presenting her ninth consecutive Budget, Sitharaman said the Centre plans to support the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies, Mumbai, in setting up Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) Content Creator Labs in 15,000 secondary schools and 500 colleges nationwide.

The move is aimed at preparing young Indians for careers in a sector projected to need two million professionals by 2030.

“India’s Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics AVGC sector is a growing industry,” the Finance Minister said, underlining the need for early exposure and structured training to meet future workforce demands.

Why VGC Creator Labs to Get Major Boost?

The proposed labs are expected to focus on hands-on learning and skill development aligned with industry requirements.

The announcement places the AVGC sector firmly within the government’s broader vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India), the central theme of the Budget.

In a related push to strengthen creative and design education, Sitharaman also announced that a new National Institute of Design will be established in Eastern India through a challenge-based route. The initiative aims to address the rising demand in the Indian design industry and expand access to high-quality design education. 

(Inputs from ANI)

First published on: Feb 1, 2026 2:34 PM IST
Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Content Creator Labs in Schools and Colleges to Boost ‘Orange Economy’

Union Budget 2026: 15 Archaeological Sites to Be Developed as Experiential Cultural Destinations, AVGC Labs Set Up in Schools and Colleges

Union Budget 2026: 15 Archaeological Sites to Be Developed as Experiential Cultural Destinations, AVGC Labs Set Up in Schools and Colleges

QUICK LINKS