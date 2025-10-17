LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news donald trump Economist Gita Gopinath bhupendra-patel us news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news donald trump Economist Gita Gopinath bhupendra-patel us news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news donald trump Economist Gita Gopinath bhupendra-patel us news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news donald trump Economist Gita Gopinath bhupendra-patel us news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news donald trump Economist Gita Gopinath bhupendra-patel us news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news donald trump Economist Gita Gopinath bhupendra-patel us news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news donald trump Economist Gita Gopinath bhupendra-patel us news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news donald trump Economist Gita Gopinath bhupendra-patel us news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > BYD makes largest recall of over 115,000 cars due to design, battery issues

BYD makes largest recall of over 115,000 cars due to design, battery issues

BYD makes largest recall of over 115,000 cars due to design, battery issues

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 17, 2025 08:47:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BYD makes largest recall of over 115,000 cars due to design, battery issues

BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese car maker BYD will make its largest recall yet of more than 115,000 Tang series and Yuan Pro vehicles produced between 2015 and 2022 due to design defects and battery-related safety risks, China's market regulator said on Friday. BYD has filed a plan with the State Administration for Market Regulation to recall 44,535 Tang series vehicles produced between March 2015 and July 2017 in which certain component design flaws may cause abnormal function. It also sought to recall 71,248 Yuan Pro electric vehicles made between February 2021 and August 2022 due to manufacturing issues affecting battery installation. In January, the company made a recall of 6,843 Fangchengbao Bao 5 plug-in hybrid off-road SUVs citing fire risks. Before that, the automaker had recalled nearly 97,000 Dolphin and Yuan Plus EVs due to a manufacturing fault involving a steering control unit that posed risks of fire in September 2024. (Reporting by Liz Lee and Qiaoyi Li; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Stephen Coates)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 17, 2025 8:47 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Oil set for weekly loss as Trump-Putin summit looms

Automaker group warns Nexperia chip supply issue could quickly disrupt US production

US weekly jobless claims decline, JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs estimate

US budget deficit dips in fiscal 2025 on boost from tariffs, education spending cuts

Oracle expects cloud sales of $166 billion by 2030 as business expands

LATEST NEWS

Regular Crackers vs Green Crackers: How Eco-Friendly Fireworks Reduce Pollution This Diwali

Kiss lead guitarist Ace Frehley dies at 74

Sir Syed Ahmad Khan’s Birth Anniversary, Reflecting On The Reformer’s Relevance Today

UPDATE 2-NFL Standings

New York approves power line for Micron’s $100 billion semiconductor plant

Saudi's Al-Dawsari, Takahashi from Japan win Asian player awards

Dude Movie X Review: Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju Shine In Tamil Romantic Comedy, Mixed Social Media Reactions

Happy Dhanteras 2025: 50+ Best Wishes, Messages, and Greetings for the Festival

Kiss lead guitarist Ace Frehley dies at 74

Saudi's Al-Dawsari, Takahashi from Japan win Asian player awards

BYD makes largest recall of over 115,000 cars due to design, battery issues

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BYD makes largest recall of over 115,000 cars due to design, battery issues

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BYD makes largest recall of over 115,000 cars due to design, battery issues
BYD makes largest recall of over 115,000 cars due to design, battery issues
BYD makes largest recall of over 115,000 cars due to design, battery issues
BYD makes largest recall of over 115,000 cars due to design, battery issues
QUICK LINKS