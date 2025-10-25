Chhath Puja 2025 Bank Holidays (October 25, 2025): Banks to Remain Closed on THESE States

For Chhath Puja 2025, banks will close on select dates in select states, including Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and select areas of Uttar Pradesh. The holidays are state specific and will not affect all areas.

Chhath Puja 2025 Bank Holidays

In 2025, banks in Bihar and Jharkhand will close for two consecutive days on October 27 and October 28 for Chhath Puja celebrations: the evening (Sandhya Arghya) and morning offerings (Usha Arghya). Banks in West Bengal branches will close only on October 27 (Sandhya Arghya), while some areas in eastern Uttar Pradesh may also observe the October 27 holiday.

Bank Closures by State

Bihar: Banks closed on October 27 and 28, 2025.

Jharkhand: Banks closed on October 27 and 28, 2025.

West Bengal: Banks closed October 27, 2025.

Eastern Uttar Pradesh: Banks may be closed on October 27, 2025.

Other States: Banks will be open and operate normal hours.

Holidays and Banking Services

Although the physical branches are shut down, technology enabled banking services (internet banking, mobile banking, UPI transfers, ATMs) will still be available in all impacted states. Customers would be able to continue using online payments, fund transfers, and ATMs for withdrawals and balance inquiries.

Two key points for bank customers:

If you are in the affected states, be sure to plan cash deposits, withdrawals, or cheque deposits in advance of the holidays.

There will be no disruption of online banking or UPI transactions during this time.

Customers in the unaffected (other) states can expect no impact to banking operations on these dates.

Festival Context

Chhath Puja is a significant festival in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and parts of Eastern Uttar Pradesh where devotees pray to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya for good health and prosperity. The Chhath Puja festival takes place October 25–28, but banks will typically be closed on the height of worship (October 27th-28th).

In summary, the banks will be closed for two days in Bihar and Jharkhand and closed for one day in West Bengal and parts of Uttar Pradesh. Customers in other states will not have their banking services impacted while other services, such as online and ATM services, will continue to be operational for all customers.

Bank holiday dates for Chhath Puja 2025 may vary by state and region. Readers are advised to check the official RBI or state government notifications for exact closure details before planning any in-person banking activity.