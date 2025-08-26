LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Chhattisgarh Showcases Investor-Ready Ecosystem At Osaka Investor Connect

Chhattisgarh Showcases Investor-Ready Ecosystem At Osaka Investor Connect

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai promotes state’s resources and investor-friendly policies in Japan, securing $11.45M food processing investment and fostering India-Japan collaborations in skill development and workforce solutions.

Chhattisgarh Showcases Investor-Ready Ecosystem
Chhattisgarh Showcases Investor-Ready Ecosystem

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Edited By: NewsX Desk
Last updated: August 26, 2025 10:20:40 IST

Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai, during the ongoing Japan visit, highlighted Chhattisgarh’s strong blend of natural resources, talent, and industry-ready policies at the prestigious Investor Connect event in Osaka. He underlined that India and Japan share a deep bond of trust and values, and invited Japanese partners to join Chhattisgarh’s growth journey shaped by innovation, opportunity, and shared prosperity.

At the forum, the Chief Minister announced a major investment invitation worth $11.45 million (₹100 crore) to Sartaj Foods, Osaka, for establishing a food processing unit in Chhattisgarh. The project is expected to give a significant boost to the state’s food processing sector, generate large-scale employment, and open up fresh opportunities for local farmers—further consolidating Chhattisgarh’s position as a strong agri-based economy.

During the Business-to-Government (B2G) meetings, CM Sai also met Mr. Naoyuki Shimada, President & Representative Director of Morabu Hanshin, a leading Japanese company specializing in skilled engineers, system development, and workforce solutions. The discussions focused on collaboration in skill training and workforce exchange, with a vision to enhance Chhattisgarh’s skill ecosystem and prepare its youth for global opportunities.

Officials from Chhattisgarh highlighted the state’s competitive edge: abundant mineral wealth, a proactive single-window clearance system, world-class industrial infrastructure, and a government strongly committed to facilitating global partnerships. The proactive reforms and incentives offered by the state were particularly appreciated by Japanese investors exploring opportunities in food processing, technology, and advanced workforce solutions.

Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai said, “Chhattisgarh is committed to offering an investor-friendly ecosystem where global partners can find both opportunity and support. With Japan, our partnership is built on trust and shared values. The collaborations discussed in Osaka will not only bring investment but also empower our farmers, create jobs, and strengthen the foundations of a developed Chhattisgarh.”

Aldo Read: ‘We Count on India’: Zelenskyy Responds to PM Modi’s Independence Day

Tags: Chhattisgarh investmentIndia-Japan partnershipVishnu Deo Sai Japan visit

RELATED News

U.S. Tariffs Double Overnight! Can India’s Exporters Survive the 50% Shock?
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Defence & Security Cooperation a Key Pillar in India-Japan Relations: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
Classic Electrodes IPO Sees Massive 165.39x Demand: Can The Listing Match The Hype?
Shivashrit Foods IPO Ends Today With Oversubscription: Now All Eyes On The Listing Price

LATEST NEWS

What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
Return of Madagascar King From France After 128 Years! What’s the Whole Story?
The Truth Behind Tanya Mittal’s Jealousy Towards Ashnoor, Bigg Boss 19 Video Leaves Fans Stunned!
WHO Secures USD 6.3 Million to Strengthen Afghanistan’s Fragile Healthcare System
The Summer I Turned Pretty S3 Episode 8: Release Date, Spoilers And All The Juicy Details!
Chhattisgarh Showcases Investor-Ready Ecosystem At Osaka Investor Connect

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Chhattisgarh Showcases Investor-Ready Ecosystem At Osaka Investor Connect

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Chhattisgarh Showcases Investor-Ready Ecosystem At Osaka Investor Connect
Chhattisgarh Showcases Investor-Ready Ecosystem At Osaka Investor Connect
Chhattisgarh Showcases Investor-Ready Ecosystem At Osaka Investor Connect
Chhattisgarh Showcases Investor-Ready Ecosystem At Osaka Investor Connect

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?