Chhattisgarh Showcases Investor-Ready Ecosystem At Osaka Investor Connect

Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai, during the ongoing Japan visit, highlighted Chhattisgarh’s strong blend of natural resources, talent, and industry-ready policies at the prestigious Investor Connect event in Osaka. He underlined that India and Japan share a deep bond of trust and values, and invited Japanese partners to join Chhattisgarh’s growth journey shaped by innovation, opportunity, and shared prosperity.

Investment invitations were offered to Biyani Group of Colleges to establish an India-Japan Skill Development & Human Resource Centre in Chhattisgarh for youth empowerment and to Bioseeds Corporation, Ishiwaka, Japan, to tackle heavy metal pollution in the state’s groundwater.… pic.twitter.com/J5ZtLOBwzT — Vishnu Deo Sai (@vishnudsai) August 25, 2025

At the forum, the Chief Minister announced a major investment invitation worth $11.45 million (₹100 crore) to Sartaj Foods, Osaka, for establishing a food processing unit in Chhattisgarh. The project is expected to give a significant boost to the state’s food processing sector, generate large-scale employment, and open up fresh opportunities for local farmers—further consolidating Chhattisgarh’s position as a strong agri-based economy.

During the Business-to-Government (B2G) meetings, CM Sai also met Mr. Naoyuki Shimada, President & Representative Director of Morabu Hanshin, a leading Japanese company specializing in skilled engineers, system development, and workforce solutions. The discussions focused on collaboration in skill training and workforce exchange, with a vision to enhance Chhattisgarh’s skill ecosystem and prepare its youth for global opportunities.

Officials from Chhattisgarh highlighted the state’s competitive edge: abundant mineral wealth, a proactive single-window clearance system, world-class industrial infrastructure, and a government strongly committed to facilitating global partnerships. The proactive reforms and incentives offered by the state were particularly appreciated by Japanese investors exploring opportunities in food processing, technology, and advanced workforce solutions.

Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai said, “Chhattisgarh is committed to offering an investor-friendly ecosystem where global partners can find both opportunity and support. With Japan, our partnership is built on trust and shared values. The collaborations discussed in Osaka will not only bring investment but also empower our farmers, create jobs, and strengthen the foundations of a developed Chhattisgarh.”

Aldo Read: ‘We Count on India’: Zelenskyy Responds to PM Modi’s Independence Day