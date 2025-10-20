LIVE TV
China's Sany Heavy Industry looks to raise up to $1.59 billion in HK listing

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 20, 2025 04:02:08 IST

(Reuters) -Chinese manufacturer Sany Heavy Industry  is seeking to raise as much as HK$12.36 billion ($1.59 billion) in its Hong Kong listing, according to a filing with the exchange made on Monday. The company is offering 580.4 million H shares under listing, for a maximum offer price of HK$21.30 apiece.   ($1 = 7.7669 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 20, 2025 4:02 AM IST
