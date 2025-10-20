China's Sany Heavy Industry looks to raise up to $1.59 billion in HK listing

(Reuters) -Chinese manufacturer Sany Heavy Industry is seeking to raise as much as HK$12.36 billion ($1.59 billion) in its Hong Kong listing, according to a filing with the exchange made on Monday. The company is offering 580.4 million H shares under listing, for a maximum offer price of HK$21.30 apiece. ($1 = 7.7669 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)

