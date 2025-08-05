LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump china France news Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia donald trump china France news Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia donald trump china France news Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia donald trump china France news Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump china France news Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia donald trump china France news Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia donald trump china France news Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia donald trump china France news Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Could Trump’s Tariffs On India Skyrocket? Unpacking 5 Potential Scenarios

Could Trump’s Tariffs On India Skyrocket? Unpacking 5 Potential Scenarios

After Trump’s threat to raise tariffs on Indian goods over Russian oil imports, analysts predict five scenarios—from moderate hikes to punitive measures exceeding 50%. India stresses energy needs amid complex geopolitics, while global markets watch closely for the trade impact ahead.

Could Trump’s Tariffs On India Skyrocket? Unpacking 5 Potential Scenarios

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 5, 2025 19:33:38 IST

After U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent threat to significantly increase tariffs on Indian goods over India’s import of Russian oil, analysts are speculating on how far these tariffs might actually turns-up.

Trump’s warning came during heightened tensions as India is trying to protect the welfare of their own citizen. Moreover, India is safeguarding its long-term energy requirement, citing global market realities and national security.

Though the current tariff announced by the President Donald Trump on Indian imports stands at around 25%, here are five potential scenarios for tariff hikes and their consequences:

Scenario 1: Moderate Increase to 30-35%

A moderate rise would send a firm message without strictly disrupting U.S.-India trade ties. It might target key sectors like textiles and pharmaceuticals where Indian exports to the U.S. are substantial. This level could rise costs for American importers but stop rapid trade war between two countries.

Scenario 2: Significant Hike to 40-50%

A substantial rise could escalate tensions between India and US, thus affecting Indian exporters and pushing businesses to look for alternative markets. This step could be a negotiating method by Trump to pressure India to restrict their import of Russian oil.

Scenario 3: Maximum Tariffs Beyond 50%

Going beyond 50% tariffs would be a strong punitive measure, likely to trigger retaliation from India and harm bilateral relations. It could harshly impact Indian exporters but may also offend American companies dependent on Indian supply chains.

Scenario 4: Targeted Tariffs on Specific Sectors

Instead of a blanket increase in tariffs, Donald Trump may impose very high tariffs on select products linked to political leverage, such as steel, chemicals, or textiles. However, not touching others, which will minimize overall damage to the trade.

Scenario 5: Symbolic or Threat-Level Tariffs

Finally, Donald Trump could choose for symbolic tariff hikes primarily to project strength without extending economic harm. Such tariffs would be enough to register displeasure but restricted in scope and duration.

India, however, continues to say that its oil imports are much needed due to global market conditions. The Ministry of External Affairs emphasized that many Western nations continue trade with Russia, highlighting the complex geopolitical backdrop.

As this situation evolves, the scale and focus of any tariff increase will be closely watched by global markets and policymakers.

Also Read: Why Global Oil Markets Just Shuddered: OPEC+ To Raise Output In September Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Tags: India-US trade deal impactTrump trade tariffs

RELATED News

Will Jyoti Global Plast Be the Next Big Listing? Here’s What You Need To Know
Donald Trump Threatens to Raise India’s Tariffs ‘Substantially In Next 24 Hours’
Gautam Adani’s Fortune Underpins Strategic Shift At Adani Ports: What’s Behind It?
EPFO’s New UAN Rule: Why Is Aadhaar Face Authentication Taking Over?
Gautam Adani Steps Down As Executive Chairman: What’s Next For Adani Ports After A Stellar 21% Revenue Jump?

LATEST NEWS

US House Committee Subpoenas DOJ, Clintons & Ex-Attorneys General in Epstein Probe
Uttarkashi Cloudburst: A Grim Reminder of Uttarakhand’s Fragile Future
New Book Chronicles Abrogation of Article 370 and Vision for Jammu and Kashmir’s Future
Could Trump’s Tariffs On India Skyrocket? Unpacking 5 Potential Scenarios
Satya Pal Malik’s Path to Raj Bhavan: How a Grassroots Politician Became Jammu and Kashmir’s Last Governor
Satya Pal Malik’s Final Interview: Bold Claims on Pahalgam, Pulwama, and Kashmir’s Pain
Meet Brock Lesnar’s Wife, Rena Marlette Greek: Her Life Now Will Shock You!
From BOO & BUM To FAT & FUN: Real Airport Codes That Will Tickle Your Funny Bones
‘Without Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma,Shubman Gill Became India’s Backbone’ Ex Pakistani Legend Drops Truth Bomb
Bridging Ancient Wisdom with Modern Science: Gurukula Students Can Now Study at IITs Under ‘Setubandha Scholar Scheme’
Could Trump’s Tariffs On India Skyrocket? Unpacking 5 Potential Scenarios

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Could Trump’s Tariffs On India Skyrocket? Unpacking 5 Potential Scenarios

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Could Trump’s Tariffs On India Skyrocket? Unpacking 5 Potential Scenarios
Could Trump’s Tariffs On India Skyrocket? Unpacking 5 Potential Scenarios
Could Trump’s Tariffs On India Skyrocket? Unpacking 5 Potential Scenarios
Could Trump’s Tariffs On India Skyrocket? Unpacking 5 Potential Scenarios

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?