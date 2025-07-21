LIVE TV
EPFO Sees An Unprecedented Growth With 20 Lakh New Members In May 2025 – See How It Benefits You!

EPFO Sees An Unprecedented Growth With 20 Lakh New Members In May 2025 – See How It Benefits You!

EPFO added a record 20.06 lakh members in May 2025, led by young workers, while auto-settlement of advance claims soared 161%, enhancing quick fund access for millions of members.

EPFO Sees An Unprecedented Growth With 20 Lakh New Members In May 2025
EPFO Sees An Unprecedented Growth With 20 Lakh New Members In May 2025

Published By: ANI
Edited By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: July 21, 2025 17:22:54 IST

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has added 20.06 lakh members in May 2025, provisional payroll data shared by Union Minister of Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya showed Monday.

EPFO has recorded an all-time high net member addition in May 2025, the minister posted on his X timeline. EPFO enrolled around 9.42 lakh new subscribers in May 2025, among those 2.62 lakh were female members. A noticeable aspect of the data is the dominance of the 18-25 age group. Of the new addition, 5.60 lakh new members were in the age bracket 18-25.

“Under the dynamic leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, India’s formal employment ecosystem is witnessing unprecedented growth. This historic surge reflects the success of pro-youth, pro-worker policies and the government’s unrelenting push towards ease of doing business and economic empowerment,” Minister Mandaviya wrote on X.

In April, EPFO had added 19.14 lakh members in April 2025. EPFO enrolled around 8.49 lakh new subscribers in April 2025.

Separately, Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya last month announced that EPFO has increased the auto-settlement limit for advance claims from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakhs to facilitate faster fund access for EPFO members, especially in times of urgent needs.

Mandaviya said that this major service enhancement is expected to benefit lakhs of members. EPFO had first introduced auto-settlement of advance claims during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide quick financial assistance to members.

Since then, the facility has been extended to cover advanced claims for illness, education, marriage, and housing purposes.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that in FY 2024-25, EPFO processed a record 2.34 crore advance claims through auto-settlement, a 161 per cent increase compared to 89.52 lakh claims in FY 2023-24. Notably, 59 per cent of all advance claims in 2024-25 were settled through the auto mode as compared to 31 per cent in 2023-24.

(From ANI)

EPFO Sees An Unprecedented Growth With 20 Lakh New Members In May 2025 – See How It Benefits You!

