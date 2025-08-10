Everyone’s Buying In… But Should You Trust the Hype Around This ₹693 Crore IPO Backed by Big-Name Investors? Find Out Here

LIVE TV
BlueStone has raised ₹693 crore from top anchor investors ahead of its ₹1,540 crore IPO. Backed by major institutions, the jewellery brand’s public offering opens on August 11.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: August 10, 2025 03:02:00 IST

BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle, the brand behind the trendy jewellery line BlueStone, has made a bold move just before its IPO launch — raising a whopping ₹693 crore from anchor investors this Friday!

Curious who’s backing them? The list includes some major financial powerhouses like SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Life, Nippon India MF, Amansa Holdings, and even global names like Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale. Mutual funds like Aditya Birla Sun Life, Motilal Oswal, DSP India, and Axis MF also joined in.

With such strong institutional backing, many are now wondering: is this a sign of solid potential for retail investors too?

The IPO opens for public subscription in just a few days. If you’re eyeing new opportunities in the lifestyle and luxury space — especially with a rising Indian brand — this could be one to watch.

Here’s the

detail! According to the exchange filing, BlueStone has allotted over 1.34 crore equity shares to anchor investors — each at a price of ₹517 per share. That’s right, the total deal clocks in at a whopping ₹693.29 crore!

Here Is Everything Yiu Need To Know About BlueStone IPO

IPO Price Band:
The shares are priced between ₹492 and ₹517. Investors can bid within this range when the IPO opens.

IPO Dates:
The IPO will be open for subscription from August 11 to August 13, 2025 — so you have just three days to invest.

Total Issue Size:
The IPO aims to raise a total of ₹1,540.65 crore, making it a significant offering in the lifestyle and jewellery segment.

Fresh Issue Component:
Out of the total, ₹820 crore will come from a fresh issue of shares — money that will go directly to the company for its operations and growth.

Offer for Sale (OFS):
There will be a sale of 1,39,39,063 equity shares valued at ₹720.65 crore (at the upper price band).
Existing investors like Kalaari Capital, Saama Capital, Sunil Kant Munjal, and Hero Enterprise Partners will offload part of their holdings.

Use of Proceeds:
Funds raised through the fresh issue will be used for working capital needs and general corporate purposes, helping the company grow and run more smoothly.

Company Background:
Founded in 2011 and based in Bengaluru, BlueStone has become a well-known name in the Indian jewellery market, especially for modern, design-forward jewellery.

Retail Footprint:
The brand currently operates 275 stores across 117 cities in 26 states and Union Territories, reaching over 12,600 PIN codes — impressive reach for a relatively young brand.

Manufacturing Facilities:
BlueStone runs three manufacturing units located in Mumbai, Jaipur, and Surat, supporting its in-house design and production capabilities.

Lead Managers:
The IPO is being managed by Axis Capital, IIFL Capital Services, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, all reputed players in the IPO space.

Listing Platforms:
Once the IPO is completed, BlueStone’s shares will be listed on both BSE and NSE, giving investors access through India’s main stock exchanges.

