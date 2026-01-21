LIVE TV
Home > Business > Forget Prompts: ve.ai Reads the Signal of Your Intent to Write the Future

Forget Prompts: ve.ai Reads the Signal of Your Intent to Write the Future

Forget Prompts: ve.ai Reads the Signal of Your Intent to Write the Future

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: January 21, 2026 15:48:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Forget Prompts: ve.ai Reads the Signal of Your Intent to Write the Future

New Delhi [India], January 21: Last week marked a paradigm shift in human-computer interaction with the official launch of Ve, a first-of-its-kind “Intent AI” designed to act as a seamless thinking partner. With dual headquarters in San Francisco and Hyderabad, and led by AI scientist Vijay Eesam, Ve moves beyond the era of manual prompting, anticipating a user’s thoughts and drafting content inline, directly at the cursor, across the world’s most popular digital workspaces.

The Cursor That Reads Your Mind

While traditional AI requires explicit instructions, Ve operates on the “signal” of human intent. By synthesizing context, memory, relationships, and professional goals, Ve predicts what a user is about to say and drafts it in real-time. Whether in Gmail, Slack, LinkedIn and more, the AI remains dormant until the user taps the “Fn” key, allowing the software to step in only when invited.

“Intent is what exists before language. It is the direction of your mind before it becomes a sentence,” said Vijay Eesam, Founder & Chief Scientist at Ve.ai. “I do not think humans should have to do that forever, translating thoughts into prompts and waiting for instructions. For the first time, a system can work from that signal. That is what Ve is.”

Intent as Interface: No Prompts, No Tab-Switching

Ve is built on the belief that you shouldn’t have to explain yourself to your tools. Unlike monolithic models used by billions, Ve is designed to be a personal intent model for each individual. It understands the nuances of where you are: it might draft a concise, high-speed response in Slack, while opting for a more deliberate and polished tone for a LinkedIn message, all without a single prompt.

“I didn’t learn a new interface. I didn’t learn how to deliver the perfect prompts,” noted a lead presenter during the launch demo. “I just did what I usually do: click where I want to respond, and it met me there.”

Privacy as a Foundation

Ve is built on a simple, uncompromising belief: Your intent is personal, and your context is yours. Software should only step in when asked. Because Ve lives on your device, it doesn’t require complex integrations into every individual app. It simply meets you wherever your cursor is, providing a secure, encrypted experience that respects the boundary between human thought and machine assistance.

A Vision for the Speed of Thought

The launch of Ve represents a future where a strong will and clear intent are the only requirements for digital creation. By removing the “prompt tax” that slows down productivity, Ve allows users to move at the speed of their own minds.

“Our vision is a future where you are not judged by the words you use, but by the ideas you have,” says Eesam.

About Ve

Ve is an Intent AI company based out of San Francisco and Hyderabad, dedicated to closing the gap between human thought and digital execution. Founded by Vijay Eesam, Ve is reimagining the cursor as an intelligent extension of the human mind, prioritizing privacy and user agency above all.

For more information or to experience Ve, visit www.ve.ai.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jan 21, 2026 3:48 PM IST
Forget Prompts: ve.ai Reads the Signal of Your Intent to Write the Future

