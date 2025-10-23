LIVE TV
Home > Business > Fortescue posts record first-quarter iron ore shipments, up 4%

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 23, 2025 03:17:46 IST

(Reuters) -Australia's Fortescue posted a 4.2% rise in first-quarter iron-ore shipments on Thursday, a record for a first-quarter production for the firm.  Chaired by billionaire founder Andrew Forrest, Fortescue shipped 49.7 million metric tonnes of iron ore in the three months ended September 30, compared with 47.7 million tonnes shipped a year ago. That was in line with Visible Alpha's consensus of 49.6 Mt. (Reporting by Shivangi Lahiri and Sherin Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 3:17 AM IST
