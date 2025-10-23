Fortescue posts record first-quarter iron ore shipments, up 4%

(Reuters) -Australia's Fortescue posted a 4.2% rise in first-quarter iron-ore shipments on Thursday, a record for a first-quarter production for the firm. Chaired by billionaire founder Andrew Forrest, Fortescue shipped 49.7 million metric tonnes of iron ore in the three months ended September 30, compared with 47.7 million tonnes shipped a year ago. That was in line with Visible Alpha's consensus of 49.6 Mt. (Reporting by Shivangi Lahiri and Sherin Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)

