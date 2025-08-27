From Farms To Factories: UP’s Incredible Growth Story Takes Center Stage This September

The Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) 2025 is set to return for its third edition from September 25 to 29 at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision is to highlight the government’s achievements while unveiling new initiatives to boost investment and establish the state as a global manufacturing hub.

“Alongside flagship schemes such as One District One Product (ODOP), the Defence Industrial Corridor, expressway projects including the Ganga Expressway, the digital investment portal, and outcomes of the Global Investors Summit, the government is likely to announce fresh industrial promotion policies, MSME vendor development programs, and export-boosting schemes,” a government release said on Wednesday. Support for innovation, women entrepreneurship, and startups is also likely to be rolled out.

UP’s flagship scheme fuels export growth

More than 500 buyers from 80 countries are expected, with 340 buyers from 75 nations already confirmed participation. The statement noted that buyers from across Europe, West Asia, South East Asia, South Asia, North America, Latin America, Oceania, and Africa are joining, opening up markets for “Made in UP” products.

“The Yogi government’s flagship One District One Product (ODOP) scheme has already carved out a unique identity for Uttar Pradesh. At UPITS, dedicated exhibitions will showcase ODOP products, directly connecting artisans and entrepreneurs with global buyers. This will not only boost exports and employment but also open new growth avenues for the state’s economy,” a separate government release said on Saturday.

Extensive promotion across India and abroad

The event is touted to bring global attention to the Yogi Adityanath government’s efforts to transform the state into an industrial and cultural hub.

To ensure maximum reach, Indian embassies and foreign missions have been tasked with promoting the trade show abroad. Domestically, extensive publicity is underway across UP and India, with campaigns at airports, metro stations, and bus terminals, as well as television outreach. The state’s folk art and cultural heritage will also be showcased through cultural performances.

The government has also confirmed that several Union Ministers, including Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman, Giriraj Singh, Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, are likely to attend. Senior state leaders, legislators, and top officials will also be present.

Preparations for the event are in their final stages, with committees formed for protocol, transport, accommodation, food, branding, cultural programs, and visitor mobilization. As per the release, the police are making elaborate arrangements for security and traffic management.

The five-day event will feature exhibitions across 17 major sectors, ranging from agriculture and dairy to electronics, engineering, pharmaceuticals, and renewable energy. (Inputs from ANI)

