LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > Business > From Farms To Factories: UP’s Incredible Growth Story Takes Center Stage This September

From Farms To Factories: UP’s Incredible Growth Story Takes Center Stage This September

UP International Trade Show 2025, from September 25-29, focuses the state’s industrial thriving and global outreach. Presenting ODOP products, original policies, and 500+ international consumers, its purpose is to boost exports, investment, and position UP as a manufacturing powerhouse.

From Farms To Factories: UP’s Incredible Growth Story Takes Center Stage This September

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 27, 2025 21:53:36 IST

The Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) 2025 is set to return for its third edition from September 25 to 29 at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision is to highlight the government’s achievements while unveiling new initiatives to boost investment and establish the state as a global manufacturing hub.

“Alongside flagship schemes such as One District One Product (ODOP), the Defence Industrial Corridor, expressway projects including the Ganga Expressway, the digital investment portal, and outcomes of the Global Investors Summit, the government is likely to announce fresh industrial promotion policies, MSME vendor development programs, and export-boosting schemes,” a government release said on Wednesday. Support for innovation, women entrepreneurship, and startups is also likely to be rolled out.

UP’s flagship scheme fuels export growth

More than 500 buyers from 80 countries are expected, with 340 buyers from 75 nations already confirmed participation. The statement noted that buyers from across Europe, West Asia, South East Asia, South Asia, North America, Latin America, Oceania, and Africa are joining, opening up markets for “Made in UP” products.

“The Yogi government’s flagship One District One Product (ODOP) scheme has already carved out a unique identity for Uttar Pradesh. At UPITS, dedicated exhibitions will showcase ODOP products, directly connecting artisans and entrepreneurs with global buyers. This will not only boost exports and employment but also open new growth avenues for the state’s economy,” a separate government release said on Saturday.

Extensive promotion across India and abroad

The event is touted to bring global attention to the Yogi Adityanath government’s efforts to transform the state into an industrial and cultural hub.

To ensure maximum reach, Indian embassies and foreign missions have been tasked with promoting the trade show abroad. Domestically, extensive publicity is underway across UP and India, with campaigns at airports, metro stations, and bus terminals, as well as television outreach. The state’s folk art and cultural heritage will also be showcased through cultural performances.

The government has also confirmed that several Union Ministers, including Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman, Giriraj Singh, Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, are likely to attend. Senior state leaders, legislators, and top officials will also be present.

Preparations for the event are in their final stages, with committees formed for protocol, transport, accommodation, food, branding, cultural programs, and visitor mobilization. As per the release, the police are making elaborate arrangements for security and traffic management.

The five-day event will feature exhibitions across 17 major sectors, ranging from agriculture and dairy to electronics, engineering, pharmaceuticals, and renewable energy. (Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: India’s Silver Economy: A $50-billion Market Opportunity By 2030

Tags: UPITSuttar pradesh

RELATED News

Why You Shouldn’t Miss NSE’s Mock Trading Session On August 30 : No Real Money, Big Real….!
Last Chance Today: Could Anlon Healthcare IPO Be The Sleeper Hit Of 2025, Are You In Or Will Regret It?
Explainer: Is Rare Earth Stopping US Tariffs On China? Or Is Trump Waiting For The Right Time? Decoding Trump Dynamics
Starting Sept 1: These 5 Financial Rules Could Blow Your Budget? LPG, ATM Fees, What Else?
Does NVIDIA Meet Investor Expectations? Q2 FY26 Earnings Display Amazing AI Growth

LATEST NEWS

Is Job Security Dead? The Rise Of Job Hugging Says It Might Be
Why Is Guru Randhawa Being Summoned By The Supreme Court? Singer Will Appear In Court On THIS Date
Baba Vanga 2025 Predictions: Full List of Prophecies That Came True, From Earthquakes To…..
MoRTH Issues Strict Directive On Toll Plaza Placement Across National Highways
National Sports Day: Upcoming Sports Matches in India | Check Complete List Here
‘Modi Is A MotherF**ker’: Congress Leader Arrested Slamming PM Modi, Mother At Rahul Gandhi’s Rally In Bihar, Watch
Chamundi Hill Row: Why Karnataka BJP Chief Says DK Shivakumar ‘Insulted Hindus’?
JD Vance Says He Is ‘Ready To Serve’ As US President Amid Trump’s Health Concerns: ‘I Feel Very Confident…’
Meet The Trailblazing Indian Actor Who First Charged Rs 1 Crore And Made Guinness History
Uttarakhand Tragedy: Families Stranded After Cloudbursts In Chamoli, Rudraprayag
From Farms To Factories: UP’s Incredible Growth Story Takes Center Stage This September

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Farms To Factories: UP’s Incredible Growth Story Takes Center Stage This September

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From Farms To Factories: UP’s Incredible Growth Story Takes Center Stage This September
From Farms To Factories: UP’s Incredible Growth Story Takes Center Stage This September
From Farms To Factories: UP’s Incredible Growth Story Takes Center Stage This September
From Farms To Factories: UP’s Incredible Growth Story Takes Center Stage This September

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?